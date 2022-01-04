Business

NiMET warns airlines on dust plumes

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has released an alert to the public on the possibility of poor visibility occurring in the extreme north.
According to a statement from the Agency’s Central Forecast Office and signed by its spokesman, Muntari Ibrahim, “dust was raised over Faya Largeau, a dust source region in the Chad Republic, during the morning hours of January 1, 2022.
“The plume of dust is expected to disperse towards Nigeria, to reduce visibility ranges in the Northern parts of the country during the morning hours of January 2, 2022.”
The statement also revealed that the raised dust should be transported into the country from 0500LT of January 2, 2022.
“Cases of thick to moderate dust haze is expected over the extreme North. Areas to be most affected include Yobe, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, and Borno where horizontal visibilities should be around 1000m and below,” it noted.
NiMet further cautioned that flight operations may be disrupted, therefore airline operators are required to pick up their  flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the Northern parts of the country.
Road users are also advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility during this period, especially this festive period. People with respiratory problems should also take caution.
While wishing all Nigerians a prosperous new year, NiMet commits to monitoring the trend for any changes

 

