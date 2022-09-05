News

NiMet warns high rainfall may trigger flooding across states

Posted on

Based on the rainfall distribution and rainfall amounts recorded in the country during the month of August 2022, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of possible flooding in some states that have experienced a high amount of rainfall in July and August this year.

 

According to NiMet, “The saturated state of the soil moisture across the country in the month of July and heavy rainfall recorded in August may put most places to experience varying degrees of flooding activities ranging from high, medium, low and flash flood for the month of  September”.

 

It further disclosed that Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano, Borno, Gombe, and Nasarawa states recorded over 300mm, which represents over 40% of Long – the term Normal of those places in one month.

 

Places around the southwestern part of the country however recorded less than 200mm as a result of the long dry spell associated with August Break over those areas”.

 

The agency further stated that places with major river channels may experience a probable high risk of flood events due to the accumulation of water already on the river channels which may not be able to contain any additional water.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

