NIMET warns of slight temperature rise in coming days

Nigerians and the general public may experience a slight rise in temperature in the coming days, especially in the northern states and some parts of the southern states.

 

This warning is contained in a weather alert issued today by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

 

According to Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, General Manager, Public Affairs, NiMet, in a statement, parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, and Kwara are expected to experience temperatures greater than 40°C. Other parts of the northern, central, and southern states will mostly experience temperatures within 35°C to 40°C.

 

The statement further disclosed that the temperature is expected to continue the next day where parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, Plateau, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Borno, Niger, Kwara, FCT, Kogi, Benue, Cross River, and Ebonyi are expected to experience temperatures greater than 40°C.

 

The remaining parts of the northern, central, and southern states are expected to be within 35°C to 40°C.

 

