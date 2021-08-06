News

NiMet warns of thunderstorms, heavy rain

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet) has warned of a possible heavy rain across the country in days to come. In a three-day forecast released by the Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Thursday, the body observed that thunderstorms are expected in parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Kaduna states. It said Jigawa, Gombe, Kano, Yobe Niger, Nasarawa, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have prospects of thunderstorms and intermittent rains.

The statement further noted that there were chances of moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Benue, Bauchi, Plateau, Borno, Gombe and Yobe states, with cloudy conditions and light rains expected in the rest of the country. Spokesman for Ni- Met, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, said in a statement that as a result of the expected heavy rainfall and presence of good amount of soil moisture over most places in the next couple of days, there were chances of flooding, low-lying settlements, stream and river channels, disruption of traffic due to floods or closed roads, reduction in visibility, possible delay in flight operations, damage to mud houses and makeshift structures, possible damage to roads and bridges.

