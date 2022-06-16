Health

NIMR to Host African Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Initiative

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

In a bid to serve as an advisory body in Africa on research in the area of Helicobacter pylori, the African Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Initiative (AHMSI) will be officially presented to the Nigerian and African health sectors at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR). According to a statement from NIMR’s Director of Research, Prof. Stella Smith, FAS, the Study Initiative with the mission to advance Helicobacter pylori research, determines the accurate prevalence, diagnosis and treatment of H. pylori infection and associated complications in the African continent.

The AHMSI is a multidisciplinary group comprising of at least one representative from several African countries. Helicobacter pylori, previously known as Campylobacter pylori, is a gram-negative, microaerophilic, spiral bacterium usually found in the stomach. Its helical shape is thought to have evolved in order to penetrate the mucoid lining of the stomach and thereby establish infection.

The public presentation of the Study Initiative is scheduled for June 27 at the NIMR main Auditorium. Goodwill messages are expected from key stakeholders in the health sector in and outside Nigeria. The Director-General of NIMR, Prof. Babatunde Salako FAS, will do the public presentation while the president and convener of the AHMSI is Prof. Stella Smith FAS.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Brazil reports first Latin American cases of Omicron variant

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that two Brazilians had tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the first reported cases in Latin America. Anvisa said a traveler arriving in Sao Paulo from South Africa and his wife, who had not traveled, both tested positive for the new variant, adding to concerns of […]
Health

Long working hours are a killer, WHO study shows

Posted on Author Reporter

  Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year in a worsening trend that may accelerate further due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. In the first global study of the loss of life associated with longer working hours, the paper in the journal Environment […]
Health

Fighting COVID-19 by boosting immune system through nutrition

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Carefully controlled laboratory studies are suggesting that under the right indoor conditions, the virus that causes COVID-19, can float in the air and, to a certain degree, spread that way. This new development unveiled recently by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is raising new concern about how far the virus can spread among people, but […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica