NIMR to Host African Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Initiative

In a bid to serve as an advisory body in Africa on research in the area of Helicobacter pylori, the African Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Initiative (AHMSI) will be officially presented to the Nigerian and African health sectors at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR). According to a statement from NIMR’s Director of Research, Prof. Stella Smith, FAS, the Study Initiative with the mission to advance Helicobacter pylori research, determines the accurate prevalence, diagnosis and treatment of H. pylori infection and associated complications in the African continent.

The AHMSI is a multidisciplinary group comprising of at least one representative from several African countries. Helicobacter pylori, previously known as Campylobacter pylori, is a gram-negative, microaerophilic, spiral bacterium usually found in the stomach. Its helical shape is thought to have evolved in order to penetrate the mucoid lining of the stomach and thereby establish infection.

The public presentation of the Study Initiative is scheduled for June 27 at the NIMR main Auditorium. Goodwill messages are expected from key stakeholders in the health sector in and outside Nigeria. The Director-General of NIMR, Prof. Babatunde Salako FAS, will do the public presentation while the president and convener of the AHMSI is Prof. Stella Smith FAS.

