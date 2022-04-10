Sports

Nimrod applauds teams at Super Cup as Customs dominate final

The president of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod, has applauded the teams that participated at the just concluded Super Cup in Lagos.

 

Speaking with our correspondent, Nimrod said it was a good thing returning Volleyball to Lagos as the state has been clamouring for the sport for a long time. He however praised all the teams who participated, revealing that the fans really enjoyed the actions especially the final which was dominated by the Nigeria Customs Volleyball team.

 

“I am happy that we are able to conduct the Super Cup here in Lagos,” he said. “Lagos is always home to Volleyball events and I can tell you that in the 80s, fans always abandon football to come and watch Volleyball and I am happy that we are returning to the state.

 

“All the six teams in the men’s event and four in the women put in their best and you can see that the Division 1 clubs have shown that they are not far away from the clubs playing in the Premiership.

 

“The last game between Kwara United, a Div 1 team, and Customs, a team playing in the Premiership was a good advert for Volleyball in Nigeria. Even though Customs defeated Kwara United, it was a tough game for them and I am happy to be part of the championships.”

 

Meanwhile, Customs men and women’s team emerged champions of the 2022 Volleyball Super Cup which took place on Saturday at the national Stadium, Surulere with the two teams winning all their games in the competition.

 

Offa Volleyball Club finished second after winning four out of their five games, losing only to Customs with Kada Kings finishing third in the men’s event. In the Women’s event, COAS Volleyball Club finished second as Immigration Volleyball Club emerged third.

 

