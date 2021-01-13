Metro & Crime

NIN: A’Ibom pushes for increased citizens’ registration

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Akwa Ibom State government has taken steps to push for increased registration of her citizens in the National Identification Number (NIN) database currently ongoing in the country.
Acting on the meeting of the State Executive Council, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem set up a committee with Chief of Staff, Ephraim Inyangeyen as Chairman, while Honourable Commissioners for Science & Technology, Economic Development & Ibom Deep Seaport, Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, Women Affairs & Social Welfare, Information & Strategy, Manpower development, Attorney General/ Commissioner for Justice, Special Adviser, Political Affairs & Social Reorientation are members.
Other members are SSA Youths, Multilateral & Donor Agencies, SA-ICT, Chairman Association of Local Government Area of Nigeria-Akwa Ibom State, Chairman Nigerian Labour Congress-Akwa Ibom State.
The Chief of Staff and Chairman of the committee, in his opening remarks at the meeting of the committee, intimated that the state government has obtained a registration license for the Ministry of Science & Technology in addition to Cobaz projects, to aid the registration of citizens. He stressed that the committee must determine ways of increasing registration without aiding the spread of COVID-19.
He urged members to prepare to work very hard because of the closeness of the deadline. He also informed that the registration plan will be made available to the media soonest.
He appealed to the committee members to use both traditional and new media to mobilise our people to register and sensitize them to observe the COVID-19 protocol at the centers.
The members, who were present, gave their commitment to work towards the attainment of the set objective.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime News

COVID-19: 17 corps members test positive in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

At least 17 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Abia State have tested positive for coronavirus.   The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists. Osuji said the corps members were subjected to compulsory COVID-19 test on arrival at the Orientation Camp at Umunna in […]
Metro & Crime

Buhari’s aide to critics: I’ve brought roads to A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Solomon Enang during the weekend debunked allegations from the Akwa Ibom government that he not attracted any project to the state in his 20 years in the corridors of power saying that he has influenced not less than 70 kilometres of road projects […]
Metro & Crime

Cultists kill one, disrupt church services in Akwa Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

    Cult members have killed one person at Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. It was learnt that trouble started on Saturday afternoon when Inen community leaders gathered at the clan council hall for a solemn assembly, praying for God to intervene in a series of cult related killings […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica