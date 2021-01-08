News Top Stories

NIN: Confusion as NIMC workers begin strike

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro and Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Thousands of applicants stranded
Commission: Enrolment’ll resume soon

Amidst struggles by millions of Nigerians to enrol for the National Identity Number (NIN), the staff of the Na-tional Identity Management Commission (NIMC) yesterday embarked on an indefinite strike.

This is coming barely a month to the February 9 deadline fixed by the Federal Government for all telecoms subscribers to link their SIM registration with NIN or be blocked. Applicants who had besieged the headquarters of the Commission in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, as early as 5a.m. were thrown into confusion immediately the NIMC staff arrived at the office with the news of the unexpected industrial action.

One of the applicants, who simply identified herself as Josephine, said the news of the strike was very devastating to her, having been coming for the registration for five days consecutively.

Josephine noted that she had been given a number tally that made her come for the registration as early as 5a.m. and yet could not achieve her desire. Explaining the reasons for the strike, the Chairman of the NIMC chapter of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Lucky Asekokhai, said the staff of the Commission embarked on the strike over poor salary structure as well as general welfare for staff, especially those working at this period of COVID-19. Asekokhai decried the non-provision of personal protective equipment for their staff who have been on the frontline attending to thousands of applicants for the National Identity card.

He further alleged that some members of the Commission have contracted the deadly virus while attending to applicants due to the poor organisation of the enrolment process, which usually witness Nigerians in their large numbers besieging the office daily. Meanwhile, NIMC had, on Wednesday, January 6, announced that it had distributed COVID-19 protective materials donated by the World Bank to all enrolment centres in the 36 states and FCT.

“Some of the items include hand sanitizer, soap, washing hand basin, face mask and face shield, among others. Safety of staff and applicants is our topmost priority,” the Commission had stated via its Twitter handle. Speaking further, the union leader noted that the poor remuneration for workers of the Commission is not commensurate to the services they render as essential service providers.

According to him, “a communiqué issued at the end of the congress meeting of the ACCSN, NIMC branch, the strike had become imperative due to the exposure of staff to COVID-19 risks, lack of personal protective equipment, irregularities in the promotion and poor funding. “Staff members were in-fected with COVID-19 and adequate measures have not been taken to curtail the spread. The meeting resolved that the safety of staff should be prioritised. Furthermore, the office environment should be fumigated immediately. “The congress agreed that the NIMC staff salary structure approved by the Federal Government vide Presidential assent be implemented in the personnel appropriation of the 2021 budget effective January 2021.

“That the lopsided and irregular promotion done in 2017 and 2020 be reviewed, regularised and gazetted in accordance with public service rules.” Reacting to the industrial action by its staff, NIMC, in a terse notice posted on its social media page, described the strike as a ‘glitch’ that will soon be resolved, while promising that enrolment will resume ‘shortly’. “The NIMC wishes to assure members of the public that glitches experienced in the enrolment process are being resolved and normal enrolment would resume shortly. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and wish to assure you of our continued excellent service,” the notice read.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, had earlier in December directed all telecom subscribers in the country to link their SIMs registration with NIN by December 31, 2020, or risk being blocked from the networks. Government was forced to extend the deadline to February 9 as many Nigerians condemned the ‘military- style’ directive.

While many subscribers without the NIN remain apprehensive as the deadline approaches and the enrolment process remains tedious, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said there may not be mass disconnection as being feared. According to the commission, with 43 million already issued NINs, about 172 million lines out of the 207 million recorded as of October 2020, may have been linked. However, with the crowd of Nigerians thronging NIMC’s office every day for NIN enrolment without success and the latest development of industrial action embarked upon by the commission’s staff, the

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo spends N6bn on pensioners, workers’ deductions

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

As part of move to avert industrial action as threatened by labour unions in Ondo State, the state government has commenced the payment of the five months outstanding deductions to cooperative societies and two months subventions to the state-owned Tertiary institutions. According to a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald […]
News

Akeredolu to IGP: We’ll resist plans to collapse Amotekun into community policing

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…tasks guber candidates on issue-based campaign Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has vowed that Amotekun Corps would not be allowed to operate under the guise of community policing as being projected by the Nigeria Police. Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum emphasized that the grassroots’ security outfit had come […]
News

Agbakoba to Buhari: Nigeria can generate N100trn from maritime, others

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)  Dr Olisa Agbakoba, (SAN), yesterday, said that Nigeria should explore other sources of revenue that have the potential to add almost N100 trillion revenue to the country’s coffers. He said that would also fill the budget deficit of about N7 trillion in 2021 fiscal year.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica