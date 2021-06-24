NIN eliminated multiple registrations, exam malpractice vices – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said the mandatory use of the National Identification Number (NIN) for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), was a great help in addressing the issues of multiple registration, impersonation and other vices of examination malpractice. Spokesman of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement refuting a publication by a media outlet which blamed the drop in JAMB’s 2021 revenue to NIN as requirement for this year’s registration given the difficulty experienced by some candidates, emphasised that JAMB was not a revenue generating entity. According to him, the Board gave several gave several opportunities to ‘latecomer candidates’ by way of several extensions, just to ensure all candidates with the intent to sit for this years examinations got registered. He said: “It is an error of fact to denigrate the wonderful contribution of the National Identification Number (NIN) to the UTME registration process by insinuating that it had deleterious effect on the financial base of the Board when, in actual fact, we are not a revenue generation agency nor purported to be one.”
