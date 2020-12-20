NIN: Ex-NBA chief sues FG, NCC, others as SERAP seeks Buhari’s intervention 

A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, has dragged the Federal Government, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and two others to the Federal High Court in Lagos over threats to disconnect all SIM cards not linked to the National Identity Number (NIN).

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Patami, were joined as co-respondents in the suit.

The suit by Ubani is coming on the heels of a petition by a rights organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the push for registration of Nigerians for National Identity Number (NIN), and withdraw the threat to block SIM cards.

Ubani, in the suit, argued that the directive of government was unreasonable and the threat to block people’s SIM cards is an expression of intent to infringe on their rights to property.

The lawyer further argued that the two weeks ultimatum given for the SIM registration is “unreasonably too short and unreasonable and impracticable in view of the large population of Nigerians and the slow rate of registration by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)”.

He added that: “The 2-week ultimatum will not only work severe hardship but will likely infringe on the fundamental rights of the Applicant (and millions of other Nigerians) to freedom of expression as guaranteed by Section 39(1)(2) of the Constitution as well as violate Section 44(1) of the Constitution which prohibits the compulsory acquisition of right or interest over moveable property.”

