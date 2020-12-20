News

NIN: Ex-NBA chief sues FG, NCC, others as SERAP seeks Buhari’s intervention 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, has dragged the Federal Government, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and two others to the Federal High Court in Lagos over threats to disconnect all SIM cards not linked to the National Identity Number (NIN).

 

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Patami, were joined as co-respondents in the suit.

 

The suit by Ubani is coming on the heels of a petition by a rights organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the push for registration of Nigerians for National Identity Number (NIN), and withdraw the threat to block SIM cards.

 

Ubani, in the suit, argued that the directive of government was unreasonable and the threat to block people’s SIM cards is an expression of intent to infringe on their rights to property.

 

 

The lawyer further argued that the two weeks ultimatum given for the SIM registration is “unreasonably too short and unreasonable and impracticable in view of the large population of Nigerians and the slow rate of registration by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)”.

He added that: “The 2-week ultimatum will not only work severe hardship but will likely infringe on the fundamental rights of the Applicant (and millions of other Nigerians) to freedom of expression as guaranteed by Section 39(1)(2) of the Constitution as well as violate Section 44(1) of the Constitution which prohibits the compulsory acquisition of right or interest over moveable property.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: Over 200 ADP members defect to PDP, support Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Barely few weeks to the governorship election in Edo State, scheduled for September 19, the leadership and members of the state chapter of Action Democratic Party (ADP) have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and expressed their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki in his quest for re-election. Through the latest defection, the leadership of […]
News

RRS dislodges touts on Lagos road, dismantles roadblocks

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Barely four days after bloody attacks on the men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) across Lagos metropolis, officers of the police unit Friday dislodged touts and dismantled roadblocks across the state.     New Telegraph learnt that the RRS unit of the Lagos Police Command returned to the streets following the relax of the […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FAAN chides Yari for violating airport protocols

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

For acting in a behaviour short of the status of a Very Important Person (VIP) in a public place, the action of former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has been condemned by the management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Yari was alleged to have pushed away a public health worker who wanted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: