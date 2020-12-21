NIN: Ex-NBA chief sues FG, NCC, others

A former Vice- President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, has dragged the Federal Government, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and two others to a Federal High Court in Lagos over threats to disconnect SIM cards not linked to the National Identity Number (NIN).

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Patami, were joined as co-respondents in the suit.

The suit by Ubani is coming on the heels of a petition by a rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the push for registration of Nigerians for National Identity Number (NIN), and withdraw the threat to block SIM cards.

Ubani, in the suit, argued that the directive of government was unreasonable and the threat to block people’s SIM cards is an expression of intent to infringe on their rights to property.

The lawyer further argued that the two weeks ultimatum given for the SIM registration is “unreasonably too short and unreasonable and impracticable in view of the large population of Nigerians and the slow rate of registration by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).”

He added that “the 2-week ultimatum will not only work severe hardship but will likely infringe on the fundamental rights of the Applicant (and millions of other Nigerians) to freedom of expression as guaranteed by Section 39(1) (2) of the Constitution as well as violate Section 44(1) of the Constitution which prohibits the compulsory acquisition of right or interest over moveable property.”

Ubani is consequently seeking the following reliefs among others: “A declaration that the two weeks (16th December 2020 to 30th December, 2020) ultimatum given to telecommunications operators by the 1st (FG), 3rd (NCC) and 4th (Minister) respondents to block all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM) cards that are not registered with National Identity Number (NIN), is grossly inadequate.

“A declaration that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising cases in Nigeria presently, the two weeks deadline given by the respondents to over 200 million Nigerians to register their SIM Cards with NIN, will lead to a rush, thereby resulting to clustering of the applicant and other Nigerian citizens in a NIN registration centre, subjecting him to the possibility of easily contracting the COVID- 19 virus, and such will amount to a violation of his fundamental right to life as protected by Section 33(1) of the covid-19 virus, and such will amount to a violation of his fundamental right to life as protected by Section 33(1) of the Constitution.

“An order of this Honourable Court halting the said two weeks ultimatum given by the 1st, 3rd and 4th respondents to telecommunication operators to block all SIM Cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN).”

