NIN: FG’s policy halts telecoms’ number portability

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

SUSPENSION

The suspension of new SIM activation is preventing subscribers from using the number portability window created by the telecoms regulator for a better service quality experience

 

January records zero swap

 

Beyond the inability to register new SIMs, telecommunications subscribers in the country have been unable to port their lines over the last two months, New Telegraph has learnt.

The window to move from one operator to another became closed as a result of the suspension of new SIM activation by the Federal Government. Mobile Number Portability (MNP) was flagged off by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in April 2013 as a way of giving telecommunications subscribers in the country the freedom to move from one network to another for a better experience without changing their number.

 

It was designed to reduce subscribers’ complaints about the poor quality of service as they would have the opportunity to change operators at will. Besides quality assurance, MNP is also believed to engender tariff reduction as competition gets stiffer.

 

However, with the subsisting government policy on SIM, it has become impossible for subscribers to move to another network, as that would require them to obtain a new SIM from their new operator, which would be activated with their number from the other operator. This development was confirmed by NCC through the industry data released for January 2021.

 

According to the data, there was zero porting activity in January. This has never happened since the facility was launched eight years ago, as thousands of subscribers ported every month.

 

The NCC data showed that before the government’s pronouncement on December 9, 2020, over 4,000 subscribers had ported. Hence, it was the lowest monthly porting activity ever recorded since the commencement of the process. In November 2020, which was before the suspension of new SIM activation, 16,342 subscribers ported their lines.

 

Throughout last year, a total of 187,171 outgoing portings were recorded across the four mobile networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile. This shows a 54 per cent increase in subscribers’ movement from one network to the other as the figure stood at 121,154 in 2019.

 

Due to the suspension of SIM activation, the telecommunications operators had lost a total of 7.7 million subscriptions between December and January. According to the statistics released by NCC, in January  alone, MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile lost a total of 4.3 million subscriptions.

 

Earlier in December, the mobile network operators had lost 3.4 million subscriptions, as the operators have been unable to acquire new customers while losing existing subscribers to the inability to retrieve lost or damaged SIMs.

According to government, the suspension, which took effect on December 9, 2020, is to allow a proper audit of the SIM registration database to ensure that all mobile lines in the country are properly registered.

 

However, to address the fallout, which had thrown many subscribers into telecommunications darkness, government recently approved the request of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to establish dedicated SIM swap centres across the 774 local governments of the country.

This is to enable Nigerians whose SIMs have been lost or damaged to get a replacement as government’s suspension of new SIM activation subsists

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

