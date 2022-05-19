NIN: MTN deploys 4,200 points of enrolment

MTN Nigeria said it has deployed over 4,200 point of enrolment for its subscribers who are yet to get their National Identification Numbers (NINs) across the country to be linked with their SIMs. “We have also provided multiple channels to enable our customers to submit their NINs for verification and linkage,” the company sated.

The telecoms company disclosed this while explaining that about 10 million of its customers are yet to link their NIN with their SIM as of April 25, 2022. According to the company, this represents 15 per cent of its subscriber base, stating that 60 million (85 per cent) have been linked as at April 25, 2022. On April 4, 2022, when the government directed the telcos to bar outgoing calls on lines that were not yet linked, the company said 19 million of its subscribers were affected.

However, as of April 25, 8.7 million of those restricted submitted their NINs for verification, out of which approximately 1.2 million have been reactivated. MTN disclosed in its Q1 financial results that its subscriber base as of March 30, 2022, stood at 70.2 million. This means that over 10 million of its subscribers were yet to link their NINs as of April.

