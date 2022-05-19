Business

NIN: MTN deploys 4,200 points of enrolment

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

MTN Nigeria said it has deployed over 4,200 point of enrolment for its subscribers who are yet to get their National Identification Numbers (NINs) across the country to be linked with their SIMs. “We have also provided multiple channels to enable our customers to submit their NINs for verification and linkage,” the company sated.

The telecoms company disclosed this while explaining that about 10 million of its customers are yet to link their NIN with their SIM as of April 25, 2022. According to the company, this represents 15 per cent of its subscriber base, stating that 60 million (85 per cent) have been linked as at April 25, 2022. On April 4, 2022, when the government directed the telcos to bar outgoing calls on lines that were not yet linked, the company said 19 million of its subscribers were affected.

However, as of April 25, 8.7 million of those restricted submitted their NINs for verification, out of which approximately 1.2 million have been reactivated. MTN disclosed in its Q1 financial results that its subscriber base as of March 30, 2022, stood at 70.2 million. This means that over 10 million of its subscribers were yet to link their NINs as of April.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

U.S. firm launches maritime solution in Nigeria

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

U.S. firm, ION Geophysical Corporation, has introduced its Marlin Maritime Optimisation Software into the Nigerian market during a promotional webinar organised by the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service. At the virtual event attended by key Nigeria government and private sector leaders across the offshore energy, ports, marine, and defense industries, ION demonstrated how their data tools […]
Business

GSK shareholders approve N657.7m dividend

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Shareholders in GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc has approved a dividend of N657.7 million at 40k per share at the 50th Annual General Meeting of the company held in Lagos.   This is just as the company declared a profit after tax of N623.01 million for the year ended December 2020 amidst the celebration of its […]
Business

Royal Colony set to rewrite history of real estate in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Royal Colony Homes is a real estate development company that specializes in fully finished homes and apartments development with unarguable excellence. The MD and CEO of Royal Colony, Prince Kolade Afeez Siyanbola Oladigbolu has expressed his desire to make home ownership easier beyond the imagination of any subscriber who walks into Royal Colony Homes. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica