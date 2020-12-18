Business

NIN: MTN needs 6 months to complete FG’s sim card order – Executive

MTN could be compliant with the Federal Government’s order that telecommunications firms add valid National Identification Numbers (NIN) to all registered sim cards within six months, while a ban on sales of new sim cards was unlikely to last that long, executives said on Thursday.

The current and incoming CEOs of MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman and Karl Toriola, made the comments on a call to brief investors on the change after Nigerian regulators made the announcement earlier this week, giving the industry a two week deadline to complete the task, reports Reuters.

