NIN: NIMC workers suspend strike

Workers of the National Identity Management Commission have suspended the industrial action which they embarked upon on Thursday over the fear of COVID-19 spread in the agency. It was gathered that the workers decided to put the strike on hold after a meeting with the Federal Government, where it was agreed that the demands of the employees would be addressed. The President, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC Unit, Asekokhai Lucky, confirmed the suspension of the strike to our correspondent in Abuja. He said workers of the commission across the country were being contacted to resume work by Monday and begin the enrolment of citizens for National Identity Numbers.
Related Articles
Year 2020: Nigerian Army’s Era of Spectacular Exploits
On December 18, 2020, an event which held in Abuja enticed Nigerians boundlessly. In leadership, there must be followers and opposers. Today’s Nigeria bows to ill-feelings of the few opposers who sneer or crucify Government. It’s not necessarily because they know the ingredients of the issues which have become points of criticisms. Most critiques or […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: NLC, TUC suspend nationwide protest
The two major labour groups in Nigeria have suspended their planned nationwide protest scheduled to hold on Monday. The labour unions, NLC and TUC, had scheduled September 28 for a nationwide rally to protest increases in the prices of petrol and electricity. They suspended the rally after a late-night meeting with a Federal Government […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ghana to rebuild demolished embassy building, says Gbajabiamila
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said the government of Ghana promised to rebuild the demolished building belonging to the Nigerian embassy in Accra. According to him, the Ghanaian government has also promised to cede the property as well as all documents relating to it to the Nigerian embassy. Gbajabiamila said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)