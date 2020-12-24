NIN-SIM integration: Addressing subscribers’ concerns

Last week’s directive to telecoms operators to ensure that all their subscribers link the National Identity Number to their SIM or be blocked after two weeks has thrown Nigerians into a frenzy. Although government has extended its initial deadline of December 30, 2020 by six weeks, stakeholders have called on government to review the directive. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

The Federal Government last week ordered telecommunications operators to update their subscriber registration database with the National Identity Number (NIN). With this directive, all telecommunications subscribers in the country were initially mandated to link their NIN to their SIM within two weeks, starting from December 16, 2020.

This has, however, been extended to February 9, 2021 following the uproar that trailed the announcement. With 207.6 million active mobile subscriptions as of October this year and an estimated 66.3 million unique subscribers, many have doubted the feasibility of the government’s directive within the period as millions of subscribers have yet to register for the NIN.

As of October, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was said to have issued 42 million NIN. Suffice to note that this was achieved in over five years of enrolment.

SIMs to be blocked

According to a statement released after an emergency meeting of key stakeholders in the telecommunications industry, which was summoned by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, after the two weeks deadline, “all SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks.”

The meeting where the decision was taken had in attendance the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), as well as the CEOs and management staff of all service providers in the industry.

“At the meeting, the need to consolidate the achievements of last year’s SIM registration audit and improve the performance and sanity of the sector was exhaustively discussed and all stakeholders agreed that urgent drastic measures have now become inevitable to improve the integrity and transparency of the SIM registration process,” the statement read.

Reps’ intervention

The House of Representatives has, however, called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to extend the December 31, deadline issued to SIM card own ers to submit their NIN to their network providers to prevent blocking. The motion was moved during plenary by the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu.

According to the lawmaker, two weeks is too short for 200 million Nigerians to conclude the process. The House lauded the intention of the NCC for security reasons but wants the process to be extended to 10 weeks, considering the difficulty experienced by Nigerians in attaining the NIN.

Subscribers fret over COVID-19

While the policy may be well- intended as it would, among other things, help the security agencies in the fight against kidnappings and terrorism, stakeholders including the subscribers have berated the government for coming up with what they described as a “draconian order” not minding the risk many would face in the process of getting their NIN.

Specifically, telecoms subscribers in the country are apprehensive of going for NIN enrolment at a time the country is experiencing fresh wave of COVID-19 cases.

This is even as they kicked against the short time given by the government for all subscribers to link their NIN with their SIM registration database.

Although all the telecoms service providers have introduced codes to allow subscribers, who already have the NIN, do a seamless integration on their lines, the fear stems from the fact that millions of phone users are yet to enrol for the number being issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

According to the subscribers, many Nigerians now face the risk of contracting the deadly disease while queuing up for the NIN enrolment. Speaking with our correspondent, the Chairman of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS), Mr Deolu Ogunbanjo, said by giving a deadline of two weeks for millions of Nigerians to register for NIN, the government will be exposing the people to COVID-19. Ogunbanjo queried the timing of the directive, saying that the government had shown insensitivity to the need for Nigerians to stay safe as more cases of COVID- 19 cases are being recorded on daily basis.

“Telling subscribers to get their NIN by all means at this period is not safe. We all know how the queue for the enrolment is always long even when there was no deadline.

And now that people have been threatened that their lines would be blocked, you can only imagine the crowd at the NIMC registration centres, which are not even well spread. Many people will be exposed to COVID- 19 in the process, and we are therefore calling on the government to review its decision,” Ogunbanjo said.

Telcos’ compliance

Meanwhile, the telecoms service providers have expressed their commitment to the directive, while pleading for their customers’ understanding. Speaking through their umbrella body, the Association of Lisensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), the operators said: “As an industry, we recognise the importance of a strong national identity system and the critical contribution it will make to the accelerated growth of our digital economy.

COVID-19 has made the role of digital communications, products and services even more important in our daily lives and it is a national challenge to ensure that the building blocks are in place to enable them to be provided safely and securely, to all.

“We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to overcome this challenge and deliver an inclusive, value-adding digital economy Nigeria can be proud of. We fully understand the vital role that we, as digital operators, have to play in this process, and we are collectively committed to investing in the systems, processes, and support structure that are required to enable it.

“In line with that, we wish to communicate our intention to fully comply with the two directives issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in the past week, and to work closely with them to overcome this challenge, together,” the operators stated.

“We understand that this process will be inconvenient for subscribers, and we are committed to ensuring we provide the information and support that you will need to manage this transition. Our focus is on minimising the disruption that it will cause and as the delivery mechanisms are developed, we will provide further information,” they added.

Last line

While there is no doubt that linking the NIN with the SIM registration database will help in proper identification of all mobile users in the country, making this mandatory at a time the country is trying to curtail a second wave of COVID-19 is misplaced.

Besides, given the slow pace of NIMC in the enrolment process, it is obviously not feasible to register millions of Nigerians in 10 weeks being proposed by the House of Representatives, let alone the eight weeks ultimatum issued by the government.

