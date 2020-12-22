NIN-SIM integration: FG extends deadline by 6 weeks

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the integration of National Identity Number (NIN) with the SIM registration database by six weeks, from December 30 to February 9, 2021.

The extension is to allow Nigerians yet to enroll for the NIN to do so. In addition, a three weeks extension has been granted to subscribers who already have their NIN to link same with their SIM, from December 30, 2020 to January 19, 2020.

This was announced by the National Task Force on National Identification Number (NIN) and SIM Registration after its meeting yesterday.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, with major stakeholders in the sector, including Chairman-NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DGNIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.

While noting that verification charges remain suspended during these extensions, the Task Force said NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens to attend the registration in full compliance with COVID- 19 protocols – particularly the use of face masks, which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.

Recall that the government had, last week, directed that all telecom operators in the country to update their SIM registration database with valid NIN of the subscribers.

The compulsory submission of NIN by subscribers, the government said, was to take place within two weeks, from 16th December and 30th December, 2020, after which unlinked lines would be blocked. This has, however, generated negative reactions from Nigerians even as

Like this: Like Loading...