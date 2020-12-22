News Top Stories

NIN-SIM integration: FG extends deadline by 6 weeks

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the integration of National Identity Number (NIN) with the SIM registration database by six weeks, from December 30 to February 9, 2021.

 

The extension is to allow Nigerians yet to enroll for the NIN to do so. In addition, a three weeks extension has been granted to subscribers who already have their NIN to link same with their SIM, from December 30, 2020 to January 19, 2020.

 

This was announced by the National Task Force on National Identification Number (NIN) and SIM Registration after its meeting yesterday.

 

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, with major stakeholders in the sector, including Chairman-NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DGNIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.

 

 

 

While noting that verification charges remain suspended during these extensions, the Task Force said NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens to attend the registration in full compliance with COVID- 19 protocols – particularly the use of face masks, which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.

 

Recall that the government had, last week, directed that all telecom operators in the country to update their SIM registration database with valid NIN of the subscribers.

 

The compulsory submission of NIN by subscribers, the government said, was to take place within two weeks, from 16th December and 30th December, 2020, after which unlinked lines would be blocked. This has, however, generated negative reactions from Nigerians even as

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Tribalism, as bad as racism – Kassianah Joint

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The world has always fought against racism as evil of the past. While many African Americans, blacks and even whites are castigating this societal ill, questions have arisen over tribalism among Africans in Africa.     Speaking on this in a recent interview, Ivorian American, Kassianah Aya Joint (Kassy) who founded FrancoSuite Media, an […]
News

CHI launches Hollandia slim Evap Milk

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Staying true to its passion for innovation, CHI Limited has rolled out yet another new product, Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk – a partially skimmed evaporated milk product.     With its offer of 50% less fat, higher protein, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, seven B-Vitamins and Vitamin D3, the new Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk is the first […]
Top Stories

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases continue to drop as NCDC confirms 304 new infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the third day in a row the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria has continued to drop with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announcing 304 new cases on Sunday night. On Friday the figure had been 462 while on Saturday it had slipped to 386 before Sunday’s announcement of 304. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: