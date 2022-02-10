NIN-SIM linkage: Addressing data privacy concerns

The recent disclosure by the minister of communications and digital economy that government has given security agencies unfettered access to the NIN database is raising more concerns about the privacy of Nigerians’ data in the hands of government. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Right from December 2020 when the minister of communications and digital economy announced the mandatory linking of the National Identification Number (NIN) with every telecommunications line, many Nigerians had expressed concern over the security of the huge data being collected by government and the privacy of the citizens.

It became more worrisome that various agencies of government control various databases of Nigerians with no law ensuring the protection of such data. With national security as the underlying factor for the NIN-SIM linkage exercise, many Nigerians had grudgingly complied with the directive by registering for NIN and linking it with their communication lines.

But the fear of possible data compromise or misuse remains palpable. Interestingly, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, last week, told newsmen that the president had given security agencies access to the database at any time to tackle insecurity in the country. This has further raised more concerns with civil society organisations calling on government to rescind its decision.

Pantami’s disclosure

Speaking with Nigerian journalists in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the LEAP 2022 technology and exhibition conference, Pantami had told them that some of the security institutions, based on Cybercrime law, were allowed to have access to the database without coming to the ministry or telecoms operators because that database allows for Lawful Intercept. According to him, that Lawful Intercept was allowed to support Nigeria’s security agents. “President Buhari has approved for them to do it without even our intervention as a ministry. So, with that approval, NCC has conveyed, through my office, to all relevant institutions that Mr. President has granted approval for that. So, with it, they can get databases even without our permission. But since then, they (security agents) have never complained or come to me even once to demand information from the database,” he said.

SERAP queries motive

Reacting to the minister’s comments, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use “his good offices and leadership position to urgently review and rescind his reported approval for security agencies to access people’s personal details via National Identification Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) linkage without due process of law.” SERAP, in a letter to the Presidency, also urged President Buhari to send executive bills to the National Assembly to repeal and reform all laws, which are inconsistent and incompatible with Nigerians’ rights to privacy, dignity and liberty. According to SERAP, the reported approval to allow security agencies to access people’s personal details via NIN-SIM linkage without due process of law directly interferes with the privacy, dignity and liberty of individuals.

SERAP said: “The interference entailed by unlawfully or arbitrarily accessing people’s personal details, is far-reaching and must be considered to be particularly serious. Interference with an individual’s right to privacy is not permissible if it is unlawful or arbitrary.”

The letter copied to Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Pantami, reads in part: “The power to access individual’s details raises serious concerns as to their arbitrary use by the authorities responsible for applying them in a manner that reduces human rights and democratic principles by the monitoring and surveillance of millions of Nigerians.

“It is crucial to rescind the approval and respect the autonomy of individuals to receive and share information of a personal nature without interference from the authorities if unintended adverse consequences are to be avoided. The risk of arbitrary or abusive interference shows the importance for your government to comply fully with the requirements of legality, necessity, and proportionality. “The right to privacy allows Nigerians to hold opinions and exercise freedom of expression without arbitrary or illegal interference and attacks.

“Violations or abuses of the right to privacy might affect the enjoyment of other human rights, including the right to freedom of expression and to hold opinions without interference. In the digital age, protecting the right to privacy requires exceptional attention. “The undermining of the universality of fundamental human rights, alongside the potential encroachment upon the enjoyment of the right to privacy raised by the presidential approval, suggests the urgent need to review the matter and rescind your approval, consistent with constitutional and international standards.”

Other stakeholders’ concerns

While the NIN registration exercise has been in operation since 2007, stakeholders have observed that apart from the claim of making the NINs mandatory as part of government’s efforts in fighting insecurity, there is no apparent urgency for the new SIM registration policy. According to them, the Federal Government has been the greatest harvester of data in Nigeria and such data are in different hands without any protection. For instance, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) collects the biometric data of individuals before issuing driving licenses.

The Nigerian Immigration Service also collects data for passports, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has the data of people who apply for voters’ cards. Banks and, by extension, the Central Bank of Nigeria, also harvest biometric data through the process of providing Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) for bank accounts.

They noted that the red tape involved in going through another round of biometric data collection is an indication of a lack of creativity and inefficiency on the part of government. The National Identity Database created by section 14 of the NIMC Act 2007 is designed to contain “registered information or data relating to citizens of Nigeria and non-Nigerian citizens who are registerable persons.” Non-Nigerian citizens by virtue of sections 16(b) and (c) are persons who are lawfully and permanently resident in Nigeria, and noncitizens of Nigeria who are lawfully resident in the country for two years or more.

Lack of data protection law

While government having its citizens’ data may not be out of place, industry experts argued that the lack of data protection law makes every Nigerian vulnerable to a data breach. Several experts and activists have voiced concerns about potential violations of individual privacy rights in a country where human rights abuses and executive high-handedness are prevalent. Furthermore, questions have been raised about the security risks of these data being breached by hostile actors. Although the country currently has the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) being implemented by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), it has been argued that NDPR lacks the force of law to enforce data protection in government, whereas the latter has the largest data in its custody. According to the Lead for Anglophone West-Africa at Paradigm Initiative, Khadijah El-Usman, NDPR does not have the power to check government agencies that are the greatest harvesters of data.

“Specifically, the regulation does not address the use of personal data by federal, state, or local government agencies or the agents processing data on their behalf “in the pursuit of national security, public health, safety, and order.” This wide caveat can cover every government activity, implying that regulation of data processed by government agencies is outside the purview of NDPR.

“A further look into the regulation will reveal that it does not address the investigation of criminal and tax offenses; the collection and processing of anonymised data; and more shockingly, personal or household activities that have no connection to a professional or commercial activity. This is to say that an individual has no right to seek redress under the NDPR for what they might consider a data breach,” she said.

Need for law

Before now, stakeholders had repeatedly called for the enactment of a comprehensive law to address the data privacy challenges in Nigeria. One of such callers was the Managing Director of CS2 Limited, Mr. Hakeem Ajijola, who said Nigeria must move beyond NDPR to protect her citizens’ data. “We must control our data to control our world…we must move beyond NDPR; it is only a beginning, there is more to be done. The Internet has reached a pivotal point, where some level of regulation is required to ensure the stability, integrity, and survivability of the platform. However, there are fine lines between suitable legislation, regulation, censorship, and abuse of digital rights,” he said.

Last line

While the security situation in the country has not got any better even one year after the mandatory NIN-SIM exercise with over 70 million Nigerians already captured, government should endeavour to protect the data of the citizens in its care. Access to such data should be well-guarded and protected against being misused or compromised.

