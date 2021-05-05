NIN-SIM linkage: FG extends deadline to June 30

l54m Nigerians now have NIN

The Federal Government has again extended the deadline for the compulsory linkage of National Identity Number (NIN) with Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data to 30th of June, 2021. The deadline, which was earlier fixed for February 19, was shifted to April 6, and later to May 6, before the latest extension.

The government had threatened to block any SIM not linked by the deadline date.

The government, in a statement jointly signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde and Head, Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr Kayode Adegoke, said the latest extension was as a result of the virtual meeting chaired by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami and attended by Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande, Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Dambatta and the Director-General/CEO, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Azeez.

“The postponement of the deadline was also based on the request by stakeholders for an extension till 30th of June, 2021 in order to make it easier for all citizens and legal residents to register.

“Significant progress has been made in the NINSIM verification process. For example, almost 54 million people have obtained their NIN and this can translate to up to 190 million mobile numbers, since empirical evidence suggests that each unique NIN maps to three to four phone lines.

“The much-awaited Android enrolment system is now ready for deployment and this has the potential to significantly accelerate the speed and ease of enrolments. “Furthermore, the telecom providers and other enrolment agents have also opened several centres across the country to make it easier for eligible citizens and residents to obtain and link their NINs.

“It is noteworthy that Sections 27 and 29 of the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007 provides for the mandatory use of NIN for accessing several government services.

This is similar to the use of Social Security Number and National Insurance Number for accessing services in the United States of America and the United Kingdom respectively,” the statement read.

It added that the government had approved the extension as part of its effort to make it easier for its citizens and residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension.

“Dr. Pantami wishes to thank Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NINSIM registration exercise,” the statement added.

