NIN-SIM linkage: Outrage over security agencies’ access to subscribers’ details

The approval given by President Muhammadu Buhari to security agencies to access personal details of Nigerians via the National Identification Number (NIN) without due process has drawn the ire of lawyers. To the men of the wig and gown, the president’s action constitutes an infringement on the constitutional guaranteed rights of citizens. AKEEM NAFIU and TUNDE OYESINA report

Some senior lawyers have condemned the unilateral approval given by President Muhammadu Buhari to security agencies to access subscribers personal details via the National Identification Number (NIN).

The lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend described the president’s action as illegal and undemocratic. They were of the views that the president’s approval to security operatives contravenes the provisions of Section 37 of the Constitution which guarantees citizens’ rights to privacy, among others.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, had last month revealed that some security agencies have gotten the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to access the database of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in the course of carrying out their duties.

He made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of a technology event tagged ‘LEAP 22’, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, saying the development would enhance security as it would help security operatives to go after those involved in criminal activities. He added that such ‘lawful intercept’ was allowed in order to support security agencies.

Pantami said: “Some of the security institutions, based on the cybercrime law, are allowed to gain access to the database without coming to us because the database allows for lawful intercept. That lawful intercept was allowed in order to support our security agencies. “Mr. President has given an approval for them to do it, without even our intervention.

So, with that approval, the NCC has conveyed that through my office to all the relevant institutions that the President has granted an approval for that. “So, with it, they can gain access into the database even without our permission, and they have never complained to me, even for once. The only person that wrote a letter to me is the Minister of Defence, asking that we should try to finish the NIN-SIM policy on time.”

NIN-SIM linkage policy

The Federal Government had in 2020 mandated the NIN-SIM linkage for every telecom subscriber. President Buhari had during the launch of the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in Nigerian Telecoms Sector and Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Cards registration urged Nigerians to participate in the exercise, saying it would help cover the nation’s security structure and identify criminals terrorising Nigeria.

He added that the synchronisation between NIN and SIM cards will determine the success of the ongoing war against insecurity in the country. The president opined that proper identification of all Nigerians and legal residents in the country and the ability to conveniently access a database will provide an impetus for more effective planning and security oversight.

“The NIN will cover one of the weaknesses in our security structure. We will be able to easily identify and know the personality of Nigerians. We will identify people easily, including the crooks”, Buhari said.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) currently housed the data of the over 73 million Nigerians who have linked their National Identity Number with their SIM. Despite this feat, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said NIMC was still struggling with infrastructure, salary and welfare challenges, among others. He added that the government was struggling to pay salaries and implement measures to help the Commission complete its job.

Pantami said: “If you look at the circumstances, NIMC is doing very well. Before my coming, what NIMC captured was just about 40 million, but now over 73 million have been done. We have achieved over 30 million within one year, while 40 million was achieved from 2007 to 2020.

“Secondly, about NIN-SIM registration, the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the NIMC are not security institutions. We are a sector for economic development but we came up with the policy, because the priority of government is security and it is a constitutional obligation of any government. It is in the 1999 Constitution as amended, Section 14 Subsection 2, Article B, it is our responsibility”.

The minister, however, lamented that despite possessing a total of 73 million NINs, no security agency contacted the NCC to provide any information that might help in tracking down kidnappers in the last six months. He expressed optimism that the president’s approval would help in addressing the security challenges confronting the nation.

CSO rejects Buhari’s approval In the meantime, a rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has rejected President Buhari’s approval to security agencies to access personal details of Nigerians via the National Identification Number (NIN).

The rights organisation in a letter dated February 5, 2022, signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, had asked President Buhari to rescind his reported approval for security agencies to access people’s personal details via National Identification Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) linkage without due process of law.

In the letter, the organisation also urged Buhari to send executive bills to the National Assembly to repeal and reform all laws, which are inconsistent and incompatible with Nigerians’ rights to privacy, dignity and liberty.

SERAP told the president that if the directive is not reversed, millions of law-abiding Nigerians may feel that their private lives are the subject of constant surveillance. It further argued that the reported approval to allow security agencies to access people’s personal details via NIN-SIM linkage without due process of law directly interferes with the privacy, dignity and liberty of individuals.

Copies of the letter were sent to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as well as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

It reads: “The power to access individual’s details raises serious concerns as to their arbitrary use by the authorities responsible for applying them in a manner that reduces human rights and democratic principles by the monitoring and surveillance of millions of Nigerians. “It is crucial to rescind the approval, and respect the autonomy of individuals to receive and share information of a personal nature without interference from the authorities, if unintended adverse consequences are to be avoided.

“The risk of arbitrary or abusive interference shows the importance for your government to comply fully with the requirements of legality, necessity and proportionality.

The right to privacy allows Nigerians to hold opinions and exercise freedom of expression without arbitrary or illegal interference and attacks. “Violations or abuses of the right to privacy might affect the enjoyment of other human rights, including the right to freedom of expression and to hold opinions without interference. In the digital age, protecting the right to privacy requires exceptional attention.

“The undermining of the universality of fundamental human rights, alongside the potential encroachment upon the enjoyment of the right to privacy raised by the presidential approval, suggests the urgent need to review the matter, and rescind your approval, consistent with constitutional and international standards”.

However, after waiting for some weeks without any response, SERAP filed a lawsuit against Buhari over his refusal to rescind his approval for security agencies to access people’s personal details via NIN-SIM linkage without due process of law.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, were joined as co-respondents in the suit.

In the suit marked FHC/L/ CS/448/2022 filed at a Federal High Court in Lagos, SERAP is asking the court to determine “whether the approval for security agencies to access people’s personal details via the National Identification Number [NIN] without due process is consistent with the principles of legality, necessity and proportionality”.

The organization is further seeking an order setting aside Buhari’s approval, saying it amounts to “violations of private and digital communication rights, right to family life, human dignity and personal liberty”.

SERAP is also asking the court for “an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Federal Government or any other authority, persons or group of persons from unlawfully accessing people’s personal details via NIN-SIM linkage without due process of the law”.

SERAP is also seeking “a declaration that President Buhari’s approval for security agencies to access people’s personal details via NIN-SIM linkage without due process of law is inconsistent with the principles of legality, necessity and proportionality”. In the suit, the organization argued that, “In the digital age, protecting the right to privacy requires exceptional attention.

The approval may be used as a pretext by security agencies to violate Nigerians’ right to privacy and other related human rights”. It added that, “Interference with an individual’s right to privacy is not permissible if it is unlawful or arbitrary”.

SERAP added that, “It is crucial to respect the autonomy of individuals to receive and share information of a personal nature without interference from the authorities, if unintended adverse consequences are to be avoided”. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit. Lawyers speak

A cross-section of senior lawyers have equally condemned Buhari’s approval for security agencies to people’s personal details via the National Identification Number without due process. Speaking on the issue, a rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome, said the action of the president is constitutionally wrong.

Ozekhome said: “Section 37 of the Constitution guarantees the citizens’ right to privacy, their homes, correspondence, telephone conversation and telegraphic communication.

Any presidential or executive act, or even National Assembly’s Act that derogates from this is null, void and of no effect whatsoever”. In his own submissions, a former University lecturer, Dr. Fassy Yusuf, also faulted the approval by the president saying only the court can do so.

“I am not aware the president has given his approval for security agencies to access people’s personal details via the National Identification Number without due process. I am sure he cannot defend that action.

“The president should be circumspect in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities. He should not be seen to be transgressing the Constitution. People’s privacy can never be trampled upon unless with the order of court of competent jurisdiction. “So, in my humble view, it’s only the court that can give such an approval. However, if the president had in one way or the other gave the approval, then anyone affected negatively should approach the court for redress.

The courts are there for people to ventilate their anger against any brutish action”, Yusuf said. In his own comments, a former Special Prosecutor, Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) for recovery of public property, Mr. Tosin Ojaomo, noted that the approval by President Buhari to security agencies can only be justified in a democratic society where such action is carried out on any person with an intention to access his or her information after a reasonable suspicion of involvement in a crime.

Ojaomo said: “And that can only be done with a valid court order, any action carried out without an order of court will be unconstitutional going by the provision of Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) which states as follows “The privacy of citizens, their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations and telegraphic communication is hereby guaranteed and protected” .

“If there will be any derogation from that constitutional provision as permitted under Section 45(1) of the same constitution, only the court can give such orders, we must appreciate the importance attached to fundamental human rights due to their inalienable nature.

“If the directive of President Buhari to security agencies to access information of Nigerians which is collated via an act of parliament without recourse to the court, then, such directive can be held to be ultra vires of the powers that the president can exercise under the constitution and is unconstitutional.

“Sincerely, I am of the view that what President Buhari is saying is that the security agencies should take advantage of the NIN platform using a court order to secure such information when necessary, it must be noted that evidence secured through unlawful means is bad in law because you cannot use an illegal means to achieve a legal result”. In his own reaction, Mr. Bright Enado, said such approval is absolutely presidential recklessness.

According to him, “This can never be done in a civilized clime, successive governments in Nigeria has penchant in breaking the rule of law and disregarding the fundamental human rights. I know from the beginning of SIM registration that it’s going to be a scam.

“The question the government and the Presidency should answer is, what is the essences of SIM registration and its being linked with NIN? There are laudable projects which are supposed to be for the benefits of the masses, but government are using them to witch-hunt the citizens. “I think if the president can suomotu use NIN to pry into people’s account, then it behove on the president to also ordered ransom money’s to be traced through the phone number kidnappers used to negotiate ransom fees.

To me, presidency is using some of these programs as a vendetta to settle score with some perceived enemies”.

Also reacting, an expert in cybercrime, Davies Onyebuchi, said the approval solely given by the president is unconstitutional. He said: “Going by our law, every Nigerian has the right to his or her privacy. This is a constitutional right. It is trite law that it is only the court that can deprive an individual of enjoying a constitutional provision.

And this can even come to play, when the court have enough evidence that the continual enjoyment of such right by the person in question is creating an unredeemable damage to another person.

“A mere presidential directive lacks the power to take a constitutional right away from an individual. In other words, the approval given to security agencies by the president is invalid, illegal, unconstitutional and should be reversed immediately”. Mr. Kabir Akingbolu described Buhari’s action as complete illegality, saying it constitutes a gross violation of people’s right to privacy.

“The president’s action is completely illegal and therefore, constitutes a gross violation of people’s right to privacy. It is also capable of causing fraud and unwarranted harassment by security agents who may use the avenue to witch-hunt perceived enemies or foes.

“It is hoped that the action or declaration of the president will be challenged in court by concerned Nigerians. This challenge becomes necessary to uphold the ideal of democracy because it’s only in military regime or dictatorship that such thing can happen”, Akingbolu said. Speaking in the same vein, Mr. Ige Asemudara, said the president lacked the powers to give such approval.

Asemudara said: “The president does not have such power to unilaterally approved access to the National Identification Number of Nigerians. He has no such powers, it is autocratic, military approach, totalitarian and a serious invasion of privacy of individuals.

“The president should know by now having spent close to seven years in power that there are some things he cannot lawfully do and this is one of such things. It is prohibited by law, particularly, Section 37 of the Constitution which guarantees privacy of individuals.

Such things like the National Identification Numbers are private affairs within the meaning of Section 37 of the Constitution, as well as the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and the United Nations Declarations on Human Rights 1948. No person shall infringe on the privacy of another”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...