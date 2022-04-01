NIN-SIM Linkage: Uncertainty as FG extends deadline by days

The Federal Government has again extended its deadline for telecommunications subscribers to link their SIMs with their National Identification Number (NIN). This came as the earlier deadline fixed expired yesterday. However, unlike the previous extensions which had been for months, the government said the latest extension is for ‘a few days’.

The unspecified number of days creates more uncertainties around the exercise that has dragged for over one year. The government had come up with the mandatory NIN-SIM linkage exercise on December 9, 2020, with a deadline of December 31st, 2020 for all subscribers to comply or get blocked from the networks. It has, however, extended the deadline several times since then. Announcing the latest extension in a statement jointly signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, and the Head of Corporate Communications of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Mr. Kayode Adegoke, the government said the extension was to allow more Nigerians enrol for the NIN before it begins enforcement.

