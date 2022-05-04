NIN-SIM: MTN bars 19m subscribers from making calls

Following the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC’s) directive of April 4, 2022 that operators should restrict outgoing calls for subscribers whose Subscribers Identity Modules (SIMs) were not linked with their National Identity Numbers (NINs), it has implementedthedirectiveon19millionof its affected subscribers, MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, has said.

However, subscribers whose outgoing calls were restricted for non-submission of their NINs require their NINs tobeverifiedbeforebeingreactivated. He said: “As at 25 April 2022, about 8.7 million of those restricted submitted their NINs for verification, of which approximately 1.2 million have been reactivated, many of whom are high-value customers.

Outgoing voice revenue from the subscribers who are yet to be reactivated therefore contributed approximately 7.8 per cent of total service revenue based on FY 2021.

