NIN-SYMlink: Comply before Oct. 31 – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reminded and urged telecoms consumers to link their National Identity Numbers (NINs) with their Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs) before the expiration of the deadline of October 31, 2021 set by the Federal Government.

The Commission gave the admonition during the NCC Digital Signature (NDS) radio programme, which hosted the 2nd episode of Telecoms Consumer Town Hall on Radio (TCTHR) live on a radio station in Lagos on Wednesday to discuss benefits of NIN-SIM integration.

In the studio during the TCTHR programme were representatives of the NCC, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and officials of telecoms operators. The live, phone-in programme provided an opportunity for listeners to call and get clarifications on concerns and issues around NIN-SIM integration exercise.

Speaking during the live programme, Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, advised Nigerians to make use of the extension of the NIN-SIM integration exercise to October 31, 2021, to enrol with NIMC, get their NIN and link it to their SIMs.

“Soon, people without NIN will be denied necessary services that play vital roles in their lives including acquisition of driver’s license, international passport,” he said.

In the same vein, the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC, Efosa Idehen, noted that most Nigerians are still using SIMs without unique identification, as they were yet to link their NINs to their SIMs, pointing out that “those SIMs without unique identification could be used to commit crimes that remain untraceable.”

