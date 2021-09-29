Business

NIN-SYMlink: Comply before Oct. 31 – NCC

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reminded and urged telecoms consumers to link their National Identity Numbers (NINs) with their Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs) before the expiration of the deadline of October 31, 2021 set by the Federal Government.

The Commission gave the admonition during the NCC Digital Signature (NDS) radio programme, which hosted the 2nd episode of Telecoms Consumer Town Hall on Radio (TCTHR) live on a radio station in Lagos on Wednesday to discuss benefits of NIN-SIM integration.

In the studio during the TCTHR programme were representatives of the NCC, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and officials of telecoms operators. The live, phone-in programme provided an opportunity for listeners to call and get clarifications on concerns and issues around NIN-SIM integration exercise.

Speaking during the live programme, Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, advised Nigerians to make use of the extension of the NIN-SIM integration exercise to October 31, 2021, to enrol with NIMC, get their NIN and link it to their SIMs.

“Soon, people without NIN will be denied necessary services that play vital roles in their lives including acquisition of driver’s license, international passport,” he said.

In the same vein, the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC, Efosa Idehen, noted that most Nigerians are still using SIMs without unique identification, as they were yet to link their NINs to their SIMs, pointing out that “those SIMs without unique identification could be used to commit crimes that remain untraceable.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Vessel purchase: Ship owners accused of round tripping

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

Unscrupulous practice by some local ship owners has forced the Federal Government to ban importation of some vessels, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports In the past, Nigeria ship owners have often lamented the high import duty of 15 per cent they are made to pay on vessels they acquire abroad for coastal trade. But some of the […]
Business

Minister lauds Ecobank on N100bn MSMEs support

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of State, Industry, Trade & Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, has commended Ecobank Nigeria’s support and sustained commitment in providing credit to entrepreneurs and the micro, small and medium Enterprises (MSMEs) . She stated this in her goodwill message at the Ecobank-Vanguard Digital Summit with the theme: “Unlocking Credit Growth in a Changing Consumer […]
Business

FCMB to uplift women entrepreneurs with $50m AfDB loan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Women empowered businesses and local enterprises involved in agribusiness, manufacturing, health care and renewable energy will have access to long term funding from First City Monument Bank (FCMB), courtesy of a $50 million credit facility from the African Development Bank (AfDB). The $50 million credit line will narrow the lending gap to underserved segments and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica