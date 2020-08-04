Education

Ninalowo hailed as Lagos tertiary institutions get new councils

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

New Governing Councils have been constituted by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu for the four stateowned tertiary institutions in Lagos state.

 

The institutions are the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo; Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin; Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED) in Epe.

 

This was as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Distinguished Professor Peter Akinsola Okebukola, has congratulated Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, the Pro- Chancellor/Chairman of LASU Council on his well-deserved reappointment.

 

In the congratulatory letter, Okebukola said that Ninalowo’s deep understanding of the dynamics of Nigerian University System added turbo thrust to his leading Council to break traditional barriers to progress of the university.

 

He said: “The landmark, unprecedented achievements of Council during your first term in office are testament to your leadership qualities as LASU witnessed tremendous growth in academic and physical development, and the community enjoyed rare peace.”

 

The governor, in a statement signed by the state Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, said the tenure of office of the newly appointed Governing Council members would take effect from August 1, 2020, following the expiration of the tenures of the former Governing Councils.

 

“The tenure of office of the institutions’ Chief Executive Officers shall remain as provided in relevant laws,” the statement added, saying that the tenure of the newly appointed Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Gbolahan Elias (SAN) would take effect from September 16, 2020, when the tenure of the incumbent Chancellor, Justice George Oguntade would have expired.

 

For LASU, the council has Prof. Gbolahan Elias (SAN) as Chancellor, while Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo is to serve as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council. Other members are Prof. Shafiudeen Amuwo; Mrs. Adenike Yomi-Faseun; Dr. Adetugbobo Hakeem; Mrs. Sule Tolani; Mrs. Folasade Adesoye; Mr. Karl Tokun Toriola; Mr. Kunle Soname; Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii; Mr. Adebayo Akinsanya; Mrs. Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo; Mrs. Morenike Williams; Mr. Anuoluwapo Esho; and Mrs. Folake Abdulrazaq. LASPOTECH Council has Prof. Rasheed Kola Ojikutu as Chairman, while Dr. Awonuga Abiola Olawunmi; Mr. Saabi Olakunle Alaba; Mr. Habeeb Aileru; Prince Olusegun Ogunlewe; and Mrs. Iyabo Kuteyi, are to serve as Council members.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Kwara promises to assist private school owners

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

· Says online education has come to stay Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has pledged to offer interest-free loan and grants to private school owners to be able to pay their workers and prevent massive loss of job in the sub-sector. AbdulRazaq said he would “not be blind to the plight” of any Kwaran, including […]
Education

TETFund, ministry to foster nation’s technological growth

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has partnered the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to further boost the nation’s technological, economic growth and development.   To foster the collaboration, a 10-man Implementation Committee had been inaugurated in Abuja, where the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Umar, lamented the country’s present technology growth, […]
Education

NANS drags poly rector to EFCC, ICPC over alleged fraud

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta 

*I’m ready for probe, says Aluko The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to drag the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Dr Olusegun Aluko, before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).   The apex student body, which accused the rector of allegedly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: