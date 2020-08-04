Ninalowo hailed as Lagos tertiary institutions get new councils

New Governing Councils have been constituted by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu for the four stateowned tertiary institutions in Lagos state.

The institutions are the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo; Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin; Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED) in Epe.

This was as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Distinguished Professor Peter Akinsola Okebukola, has congratulated Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, the Pro- Chancellor/Chairman of LASU Council on his well-deserved reappointment.

In the congratulatory letter, Okebukola said that Ninalowo’s deep understanding of the dynamics of Nigerian University System added turbo thrust to his leading Council to break traditional barriers to progress of the university.

He said: “The landmark, unprecedented achievements of Council during your first term in office are testament to your leadership qualities as LASU witnessed tremendous growth in academic and physical development, and the community enjoyed rare peace.”

The governor, in a statement signed by the state Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, said the tenure of office of the newly appointed Governing Council members would take effect from August 1, 2020, following the expiration of the tenures of the former Governing Councils.

“The tenure of office of the institutions’ Chief Executive Officers shall remain as provided in relevant laws,” the statement added, saying that the tenure of the newly appointed Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Gbolahan Elias (SAN) would take effect from September 16, 2020, when the tenure of the incumbent Chancellor, Justice George Oguntade would have expired.

For LASU, the council has Prof. Gbolahan Elias (SAN) as Chancellor, while Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo is to serve as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council. Other members are Prof. Shafiudeen Amuwo; Mrs. Adenike Yomi-Faseun; Dr. Adetugbobo Hakeem; Mrs. Sule Tolani; Mrs. Folasade Adesoye; Mr. Karl Tokun Toriola; Mr. Kunle Soname; Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii; Mr. Adebayo Akinsanya; Mrs. Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo; Mrs. Morenike Williams; Mr. Anuoluwapo Esho; and Mrs. Folake Abdulrazaq. LASPOTECH Council has Prof. Rasheed Kola Ojikutu as Chairman, while Dr. Awonuga Abiola Olawunmi; Mr. Saabi Olakunle Alaba; Mr. Habeeb Aileru; Prince Olusegun Ogunlewe; and Mrs. Iyabo Kuteyi, are to serve as Council members.

Like this: Like Loading...