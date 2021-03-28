Nine African nations storm Lagos for MoC Grand Prix

It is going to be a battle of the best athletes on the continent as the Third Making of Champions Grand Prix take place on Tuesday and Wednesday with athletes from nine African nations taking place in Lagos.

For the first time in the history of MoC Grand Prix, there will be an international flavour to the competition, with nine countries in Africa all confirmed their participation for the two-day event in Lagos.

This spread of countries confirmed for the competition, underlines the far-reaching acceptability that the Grand Prix has now attained since its first edition was staged in 2018 at the Sports complex of Yaba College of Technology.

Almost a thousand athletes will compete in different Track and Field events, making the Grand Prix one of the most eagerly anticipated competitions on the continent this year.

Kenya, Mali, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon are some of the countries with representatives coming to Nigeria to take part in the Third MoC Grand Prix next week, and with Olympic qualification on the horizon, it would surely be a cracking competition to savour

