Metro & Crime

Nine arrested for Kaduna attack, killing

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

…troops recover two missing herders’ bodies

At least nine suspects have been arrested in connection with a recent attack in Kaduna State. The attack occurred at Kurmin Gandu village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement. He said: “This was revealed in operational feedback submitted to the Kaduna State government by troops of Operation Safe Haven.” Bandits carried out an attack on the village late on Sunday, leaving five people dead. Aruwan said: “The nine suspects were apprehended after continuous tracking by the troops.

An assortment of weapons was recovered from the group. The suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation.” Meanwhile, troops of Operation Safe Haven have also reported the recovery of two bodies in the Mabuhu-Wawan Rafi general area of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area. Aruwan said: “The herders, identified as Yusuf Ahmadu and Mustapha Bako, had been missing, having gone out to graze their cattle, and then failing to return to their settlement.

“The cattle were eventually found wandering about the area unattended, with some bearing gunshot wounds. The herders’ corpses were found shortly after. “Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent condolences to the families of the herders, and offered prayers for the repose of their souls. He tasked security agencies to ensure thorough investigations into their deaths.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara Gov urges media to wage war against fake news

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has urged the media in Nigeria to vigorously fight fake news before the menace brings down the country. AbdulRasaq made this call in Ilorin on Wednesday at the grand finale of the 2020 Press Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Kwara Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). The […]
Metro & Crime

Kwankwaso’s group writes Senate, China to block Ganduje’s €684m loan request

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

A political support group loyal to former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has tendered a petition to the Chinese government, China Development Bank and the Nigerian Senate, demanding that the €684 million loan request by the Kano State government for a light rail project be stopped forthwith. The group under the aegis of the […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Group introduces technology to trace kidnappers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

Following incessant kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of the country, a group of Information Communications Technology experts on Wednesday introduced devices that can help in tracing victims. One of the experts, Tony Nwulu disclosed this in Abuja during the public presentation of PrimeAlert Lifesaver security and safety equipment. Nwulu, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica