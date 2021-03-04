Nine arrested for Kaduna attack, killing

…troops recover two missing herders’ bodies

At least nine suspects have been arrested in connection with a recent attack in Kaduna State. The attack occurred at Kurmin Gandu village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement. He said: “This was revealed in operational feedback submitted to the Kaduna State government by troops of Operation Safe Haven.” Bandits carried out an attack on the village late on Sunday, leaving five people dead. Aruwan said: “The nine suspects were apprehended after continuous tracking by the troops.

An assortment of weapons was recovered from the group. The suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation.” Meanwhile, troops of Operation Safe Haven have also reported the recovery of two bodies in the Mabuhu-Wawan Rafi general area of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area. Aruwan said: “The herders, identified as Yusuf Ahmadu and Mustapha Bako, had been missing, having gone out to graze their cattle, and then failing to return to their settlement.

“The cattle were eventually found wandering about the area unattended, with some bearing gunshot wounds. The herders’ corpses were found shortly after. “Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent condolences to the families of the herders, and offered prayers for the repose of their souls. He tasked security agencies to ensure thorough investigations into their deaths.”

