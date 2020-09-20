Business

Nine children win big in Toyota dream car art contest

No fewer than nine children went home with laptops and other corporate gifts in the recent Toyota Dream Car Art Contest organised by Toyota Nigeria Limited in Lagos.

 

A statement by the Public Relations Manager, Toyota Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Bukunola Ogunnusi disclosed that the nine winners, three from the three categories; emerged after a very rigorous assessment of 850 entries.

 

Ogunnusi disclosed that all the winning entries were judged based on the originality, creativity (the big idea behind the drawing), environmental friendliness, safety and futuristic concept in their drawings. “The Nine (9) winners were invited to the award of prize and certificate at Toyota (Nigeria) Limited corporate headquarters, Lekki on the August 21, 2020.

 

The winners attended with one parent each and winners went home with Laptops, other corporate gifts and most importantly, winner’s certificate. The event was held under strict observance of covid-19 regulations with 20 attendants in all.”

 

Among those present at the event were the General Manager Corporate Service, Mr. Bunmi Onafowokan, Public Relations Manager, Mrs. Bukunola Ogunnusi and Marketing Manager, Mr. Adebayo Olawoyin all of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited. Mr. Bunmi Onafowokan welcomed everyone and encouraged the winners to continue to showcase their God-given talent. positively. He added that the platform will help build the confidence of these budding artists and future leaders in the creative world.

 

He added that Toyota will continue to organise the contest annually “as long as it remains relevant to our CSR objectives”. Also speaking, Mr. Esemudje, one of the parents, thanked the organisers on behalf of the entire winners and expressed his gratitude to Toyota (Nigeria) Limited for the opportunity given to their children to exhibit their talents.

 

He opined that the event would leave an indelible and sweet memory in the minds of the children. He encouraged TNL to continue this laudable project which he described as an unforgettable experience for the children.

 

Toyota Dream Car Art Contest is a CSR initiative of Toyota Motor Corporation of Japan to develop the innate artistic talent of talent in children and to cultivate an enduring relationship with them. Toyota distributors and dealers alike globally have keyed into this initiative because of its acceptance and impact on the children’s psyche the world over

