Nine dead in Osun tanker explosion

Nine persons have been confirmed dead after a tanker laden with diesel exploded at Igbelajewa village along the Ilesha-Akure Expressway, in Osun State on Monday.

 

According to reports, the accident occurred after the tanker driver lost control of his truck.
Several vehicles were destroyed in the inferno.

