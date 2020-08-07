Metro & Crime

Nine die in Sokoto boat accident

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

At least nine people reportedly lost their lives when the boat in which they were travelling capsized at Birjingo village in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Sadiq, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto yesterday. According to Sadiq, the accident occurred on Wednesday. He said: “The number of passengers travelling in the boat has yet to be ascertained, as a search team is still working to recover other victims’ bodies.

“Immediately the accident occurred, many of the passengers were rescued and three bodies were later recovered. “Today (yesterday), six other bodies were recovered and search is still on to recover others.” The Caretaker Chairman, Goronyo Local Government Area, Alhaji Zakari Shinaka, said that immediately the accident occurred, the council engaged over 50 local divers, who succeeded in rescuing some of the victims.

Shinaka, however, advised boat operators to avoid overloading their boats. The chairman, while condoling with the bereaved families, directed traditional rulers in the coastal communities to impound any overloaded boat. Earlier, a witness at the scene said the boat had more than 30 passengers on board when the accident occurred. He said that the majority of the passengers were on their way to a farm across the river where they worked as labourers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

    Botswana said on Friday it had received test results from samples sent to Zimbabwe to determine the cause of death of hundreds of elephants but is waiting for more results from South Africa next week before sharing findings with the public. Wildlife officials are trying to determine what is killing the elephants about […]
Metro & Crime

Court remands applicants seeking N10m compensation from Lagos AG

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere Tuesday remanded two applicants in prison custody who sort to obtain the sum of N10 million as compensation from the Lagos State Attorney-General/ Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN). The two applicants, identified as Joseph Peter and Idowu Akorede, had sued Onigbanjo over an alleged infringement […]
Metro & Crime

Niger Delta group writes PMB over Presidential Amnesty Coordinator

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A Niger Delta Group, Niger Delta Deliberators (NDD) has sent a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari advising him to appoint Chief Nengi James-Eriworio as the new Presidential Amnesty Coordinator. The NDD, in the letter to Buhari and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Yengoa, argued that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: