Metro & Crime

Nine killed in Ebonyi cult war

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

At least nine people have lost their lives in the war between two rival cult groups in Ebonyi State. The state Commissioner for Internal and Conflict Resolution, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, disclosed this in Abakaliki, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s enlarge security council meeting in the state.

 

Emegha disclosed that 37 people, including members of the state vigilance group otherwise called Neighbourhood Security Watch had been arrested in connection with the cult war.

 

He said: “We have a record of nine deaths in the cult war and the governor has given a directive that even if you are in government and involved in cultism, that security agents should go ahead and arrest you.

 

The governor has also offered that anybody that can give information on who is a cultist, then there is something for the person. We believe that the steps taken by the governor will go a long way in arresting the situation.

 

“About 37 persons have been arrested; we are making arrangements to take them to court. They are in the hands of the Department of State Services (DSS) and investigation is going on. “Some Neighbourhood Watch members have been arrested and that is to tell you how serious we are in ending these cult killings.”

 

The commissioner disclosed that adequate security had been put in place to ensure peaceful Yuletide. He also called on the people of the state to report any security threat to security agents for prompt action.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos frees 40 patients

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State yesterday discharged 40 coronavirus patients after they have been treated and certified free of the virus. The Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this yesterday. He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 40 #COVID19Lagos patients; 17 females and 23 males including two foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite […]
Metro & Crime

Entrepreneurship skills: SEEFOR trains 7226 Bayelsans

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The State Employment and Expenditure for Result Project (SEEFOR)on Wednesday trained 7226 Bayelsans on Mentorship over Money Management and Entrepreneurship Skills in the state. According to SEEFOR, the training and empowerment scheme, which was drawn from participants from the eight local governments, was a scheme sponsored by the World Bank and the European Union and […]
Metro & Crime

How we burnt BRT buses, police station –Teenager

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 15-year-old boy has told police how he and others burnt the Shangisha Police Station and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses at Berger terminal during the #EndSARS protest in Lagos State. The suspect, Staven Samuel, said he was returning from work when he joined the protesters to set the police station ablaze. According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: