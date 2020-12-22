Metro & Crime

Nine killed in Ebonyi cult war

At least nine people have lost their lives in the war between two rival cult groups in Ebonyi State.

 

The state Commissioner for Internal and Conflict Resolution, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, disclosed this in Abakaliki, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s enlarge security council meeting in the state.

 

Emegha disclosed that 37 people, including members of the state vigilance group otherwise called Neighbourhood Security Watch had been arrested in connection with the cult war.

 

He said: “We have a record of nine deaths in the cult war and the governor has given a directive that even if you are in government and involved in cultism, that security agents should go ahead and arrest you.

 

The governor has also offered that anybody that can give information on who is a cultist, then there is something for the person. We believe that the steps taken by the governor will go a long way in arresting the situation.

 

“About 37 persons have been arrested; we are making arrangements to take them to court. They are in the hands of the Department of State Services (DSS) and investigation is going on.

 

“Some Neighbourhood Watch members have been arrested and that is to tell you how serious we are in ending these cult killings.” The commissioner disclosed that adequate security had been put in place to ensure peaceful Yuletide. He also called on the people of the state to report any security threat to security agents for prompt action.

