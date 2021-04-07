Metro & Crime

Nine killed, other travellers abducted in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Bandits have killed at least nine people during a fresh attack on Kaduna-Kachia Road, Kaduna State.

 

The gunmen also abducted an unspecified number of people, which occurred about 10.30pm on Monday, near Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area in the southern part of the state. Sources said the bandits waylaid the travellers going to Kaduna from the Kachia end of the highway.

 

They opened fire on the travellers, killed nine people on the spot and injured many others.

 

A source, however, said it was difficult to determine the actual figure of those kidnapped because the vehicles were many.

 

According to the source, it    was also possible that some people might have escaped.

 

The source added there were several commercial and private vehicles which were coming from the Kachia axis, heading towards the Kaduna axis. Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, was yet to react to the incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Zamfara: Notorious bandit killed in shootout with police

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusa

Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau   Police said they killed one of the wanted warlords in Zamfara State on Sunday during a gun duel along Tsibiri village near Sububu Forest in Maradun Local Government Area.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Shehu Muhammad, said in a statement yesterday that the success was achieved […]
Metro & Crime

Kwankwaso’s group writes Senate, China to block Ganduje’s €684m loan request

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

A political support group loyal to former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has tendered a petition to the Chinese government, China Development Bank and the Nigerian Senate, demanding that the €684 million loan request by the Kano State government for a light rail project be stopped forthwith. The group under the aegis of the […]
Metro & Crime

Anambra: Police foil attempt to burn down Mgbakwu Station

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Akwa

    …as Army,  Navy, Police commence joint operations The Anambra State Police Command Sunday foiled an attempt by hoodlums to burn down the Mgbakwu Police Station in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.   The incident, which would have been the fourth attack on police formations and officers and men in less […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica