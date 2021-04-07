Nine killed, other travellers abducted in Kaduna

Bandits have killed at least nine people during a fresh attack on Kaduna-Kachia Road, Kaduna State.

The gunmen also abducted an unspecified number of people, which occurred about 10.30pm on Monday, near Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area in the southern part of the state. Sources said the bandits waylaid the travellers going to Kaduna from the Kachia end of the highway.

They opened fire on the travellers, killed nine people on the spot and injured many others.

A source, however, said it was difficult to determine the actual figure of those kidnapped because the vehicles were many.

According to the source, it was also possible that some people might have escaped.

The source added there were several commercial and private vehicles which were coming from the Kachia axis, heading towards the Kaduna axis. Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, was yet to react to the incident.

