Nine Nigerian jailbreakers held in Ghana

Police in the Greater Accra Region have arrested nine Nigerians, among them a female, for attempting to enter Ghana illegally through the River Volta in Ada with a boat. The suspects were believed to be fugitives who broke jail in Nigeria.

The suspects are Emmanuel Obinnah Chiedozie (27), Kelli Ekureni (33), Steve Eyenuku (33), Freedom Yusuf (25), Enebeli Lucky (29), Yummi Usmah (29), Patrick Chanar (47), Bless Eyenuku (25) and Obi Onuora (38). Items found on them were personal effects, passports, ID cards and both Nigeria and Ghana currencies, among others.

According to DGN Online, Ada Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Francis Somian, said the suspects were arrested through intelligence.

According to the police chief, about 9.30am on Sunday, police had information that some foreigners were ferried across the River Volta into Ada Foah and were preparing to travel through public transport to Accra when they were arrested.

He explained that, police armed with such information quickly moved to the area, Clinic Junction Lorry Station and accosted the suspects onboard a Sprinter commercial bus with registration number ER 1657-14 . Somian said the suspects had been handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service office in Tema for further action.

However, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Immigration Service, Mercy Budu, said the suspects had been transferred from Tema to the Headquarters in Accra after cautioning.

She said her outfit was yet to establish whether the suspects were part of the Nigerians who recently broke jail and wanted to enter Ghana to hide.

The GIS recently issued an alert informing Ghanaians of a possible entry of about 1,800 Nigerian prisoners who broke jail from Owerri Prisons in Imo State.

