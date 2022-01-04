Metro & Crime

Nine persons killed, 5 injured over bandit’s attacks in Kaduna – Commissioner

Posted on

Nine persons were killed while five others sustained injures, following attacks by bandits in Igabi and Zaria Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs who made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, said the attacks happened in Igabi and Zaria on Monday, January 3.

He said that security operatives killed two of the bandits and recovered some firearms from them.

Aruwan, who was giving updates on the security situation in the state, commended the efforts of security operatives in repelling the attackers.

“Bandits killed seven persons in Kudu da Gari settlement in Sabon Birni, Igabi, while five others were left critically injured in the same area.

“In another attack at Ruggar Goshe on the outskirts of Kangimin Sarki village, Rigachikun, Igabi, one person was shot dead and they also killed one at Filing Odin Barr are, Zaria area,” he stated.

Aruwan explained that five other persons sustained gunshot injuries and were now receiving medical attention.

He hinted that the bandits were retreating to the Malul forest when security operatives intercepted them.

The commissioner quoted Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State to have prayed for the repose of the souls of the citizens who lost their lives in the attacks while condoling with their families.

He also said that the governor commended the troops for their swift response during the attacks which saw two bandits killed.

A top police official in the state equally confirmed the report, describing it as very horrible, adding that adequate security arrangements had been put in place in the affected areas.

(NAN)

 

