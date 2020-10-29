Nine suspected arsonists, looters paraded in Oyo

Police in Oyo State yesterday paraded nine suspected arsonists and looters arrested in Ibadan and Iseyin during and after the #EndSARS protests. Briefing journalists at the Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Nwachukwu Enwowu, said the suspects were arrested on Monday, about 10pm. According to him, their arrest followed information received at the Quick Intervention Unit of the police command that some hoodlums, who attacked and dislodged policemen at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Iseyin, looted valuables with some exhibits and thereafter set the police station ablaze during the EndSARS protests, were sighted in their hideouts in Iseyin town.

The commissioner added that the team of police attached to the unit moved swiftly to the area and arrested nine suspected arsonists and looters. Enwowu listed the suspects as Taoreed Hamsat aka Shorlex (26), Tajudeen Ibrahim aka Aji (40), Moshood Fatai aka Elewure (39), Musibau Abubakar aka Stainless (21), and Sikiru Aliu aka 1414 (25). Others are Fasasi Fatai aka Lemon (21), Isiaka Olaniyan (32), Raheem Toheeb (28), and Adeleke Akeem, (42).

The commissioner also listed items recovered from the suspects to include one small generator, Nino wall clock, one Bajaj motorcycle, one Hero 125 motorcycle, and one TVS motorcycle with registration number DGB215Qk. He disclosed that all the exhibits were looted from the burnt police stations. The police chief also disclosed that some arms, especially AK47 rifles, were looted by hoodlums during the protests

