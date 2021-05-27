Metro & Crime

Nine suspected cultists nabbed during supremacy battle in Ogun

Nine suspected cultists have been arrested during what the police say was a supremacy battle in the Ajegunle area of Ibogun, Ogun State.
The clash was between members of the Eiye and Alaro confraternities, according to the Spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.
“While the clash was going on, a distress call was made to the Police Divisional Headquarters in Ibogun, and the DPO, CSP Samuel Oladele, quickly led his men to the scene,” a statement by the Oyeyemi read in part.
“On sighting policemen, the cultists, who had already inflicted serious injuries on the chest of one member of Alora group, ran away with their injured colleagues, while police successfully apprehended the nine suspects.”
Those arrested are Sodiq Olabisi, Oluwatosin Andrew, Oladimeji Oyedele, Wasiu Raheem, Oyedokun Lekan, Yusuf Ajetunmobi, Busari Taoreed, Bolaji Raphael and Salami Toheeb.
A cutlass, five knives, two axes, five phone batteries and N4,000 were among items the police said they seized from the suspects.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Cultists Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation.
He also ordered a manhunt for the fleeing members of the group.

