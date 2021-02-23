Nine suspected ESN members remanded in prison custody

Nine persons suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network(ESN) have been remanded in the Owerri Correctional Center.

According to a source at the Correctional Center, the ESN suspects, who are linked to Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), were arraigned by the police for murder last week at Magistrate court 16, Owerri.

The suspects are Udechukwu Nwachukwu, John Okonkwo, Udechukwu Okwara, Izuchukwu Mgbenwa, Ambrose Ibeanuka, Justice Duruigbo, Odii Goodluck, Paulinus Offor and Chizaram Oguaju.

The source said: “Nine ESN operatives were arraigned last week at Magistrate Court 16, Owerri, amidst tight security. They were arraigned on one count charge bordering on murder. They were remanded in prison custody by the trial Magistrate till the next adjourned date.”

Our correspondent learnt that the suspects were arrested at various locations in the Orlu area of the state.

