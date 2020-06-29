Metro & Crime

Nine suspected illegal oil dealers arraigned in Lagos

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

Nine suspected illegal oil dealers and a vessel, MT OMUS, were arraigned before Justice Maureen Oyetenu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

 

 

The suspects were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Friday.

 

 

The defendants- Anoruo Joseph; James Miracle; Louis Gbezeh; Tochukwu Nnagora; Nelson Umah; Sunday Ademoyege; Shittu Joseph, Afotan Ayene and Lukman Agberongbe- were arrested aboard a vessel, MT Omus, by officers of the Nigerian Navy and subsequently handed over to the EFCC for investigation and prosecution.

 

 

One of the counts read: “That you, James Miracle, sometime in February 2020, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, without appropriate license, dealt in 800 metric tonnes of petroleum product and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1(17) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

 

 

Another charge reads: “That you, Shittu Joseph and MT OMUS, on February, 13, 2020, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, without appropriate license, attempted to export 800 metric tonnes of petroleum products and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1(19) and punishable under Section 1(17) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

 

 

The defendants, who were arraigned separately, pleaded not guilty to the charges. In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel, U.U. Buhari and K.E. Uduak, prayed the court for trial dates. Counsel to the defendants, Ukadike Ikechukwu, informed the court of pending bail applications for his clients, and also urged the court to grant them bail in the most liberal terms.

 

 

Consequently, Oyetenu granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N10, 000, 000. 00 with one surety in like sum.

 

 

The sureties each must be a civil servant who must not be below Grade Level 14. The Judge also held that the sureties must each have a verifiable address within the jurisdiction as well as a three-year tax clearance, which will be verified by the court officials.

 

 

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Again, soldiers kill two armed herdsmen in Benue, recover weapons

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Troops of the joint military Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), yesterday reportedly engaged suspected armed militant herdsmen in a fierce gun battle at Gyungwu Amua Village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State leaving two people dead. One person was said to have been badly injured while one AK-47 with 20 rounds of ammunition was […]
Metro & Crime

Pastor,others held for rape, defilement

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a pastor and 11 others for various cases of rape and defilement of minors. The state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed this yesterday in Uyo during a press conference. Edgal said a 33-year-old pastor, Inimfon Inyang, repeatedly defiled a 15-year-old girl at his deliverance centre. The pastor, […]
Metro & Crime

Tension in Edo as suspected assassins murder APC guber aspirant’s father in-law

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The political tension and uncertainty in Edo State Thursday took a dangerous dimension following the sudden murder of one Professor Christopher Ogiehor. Prof. Ogiehor, aged 80 years, until his tragic death was the father in-law to one of the disqualified aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Majority Leader of the state House […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: