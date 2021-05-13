Nine terrorist suspects killed in failed Maiduguri attack –Army

At least, nine suspected terrorists were killed by troops of the Nigerian Army, after a failed bid to infiltrate Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Tuesday. Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig- Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said operatives of the Nigeria Police, vigilante personnel, as well as hunters, joined forces with troops of Operation Hadin Kai, to frustrate the planned attack. Many of the fighters fled with varying degrees of injuries, according to the Army, even as sophisticated arms and equipment were said to have been recovered from the non-state actors.

“The terrorists who tried to advance from Aldawari axis attempted to attack soft targets along Jiddari Polo, were countered by combined gallant troops in conjuction with the Nigerian Police, Youth Vigilante and hunters leading to terrorists withdrawal in dissary”, the statement said. It added thus: “Following a hot pursuit by troops, heavy casualty was inflicted on the terrorists as nine of them were neutralized while many escaped with gunshot wounds. “One Buffalo Gun Truck, three motorcycles, three Browning Machine Guns, a Rocket Propelled Gun and four AK 47 rifles were recovered from the terrorists. Other items recovered include one Improvised Explosive Device, sixteen 12V batteries among other items.”

