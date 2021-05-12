Nine terrorist suspects killed in failed Maiduguri attack – Army

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

At least nine suspected terrorists were killed by troops of the Nigerian Army, after a failed bid to infiltrate Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Tuesday.

Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement Wednesday, said operatives of the Nigeria Police, vigilante personnel, as well as hunters, joined forces with troops of Operation Hadin Kai, to frustrate the planned attack.

Many of the fighters fled with varying degrees of injuries, according to the Army, even as sophisticated arms and equipment were said to have been recovered from the non-state actors.

“The terrorists who tried to advance from Aldawari axis attempted to attack soft targets along Jiddari Polo, were countered by combined gallant troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Police, Youth Vigilante and hunters leading to terrorists’ withdrawal in disarray,” the statement said.

It added thus: “Following a hot pursuit by troops, heavy casualty was inflicted on the terrorists as nine of them were neutralized while many escaped with gunshot wounds.

“One Buffalo gun truck, three motorcycles, three Browning Machine Guns, a Rocket Propelled Gun and four AK-47 rifles were recovered from the terrorists. Other items recovered include one Improvised Explosive Device, 16 12V batteries among other items.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru has commended the gallantry of troops and urged them to keep up the tempo of the operation.”

