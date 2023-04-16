News

Nini Stirs Reactions With New Photos As Fans Ask For Her Engagement Ring

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 6 housemate, Anita Singh, better known as Nini has decided to tease her fans as she posted a series of beautiful photos of herself and Saga in a cosy moment but none showed her wearing her engagement ring.

The fashion entrepreneur and economist who took to her Instagram page to share the photos wrote, “Happy lil thang”

However, what caught the attention of fans was the fact that there was no engagement ring on any of her fingers.

Nini who was engaged recently by Saga Deolu, a fellow BBNaija housemate said the video of him proposing to her was just a skit during a radio interview.

However, he made a U-turn during an interview on Arise TV and confirmed that he and Nini were truly engaged.

In shared photos and videos, it’s seen that Saga went on one knee to ask for Nini’s hand in marriage while in a room decorated with rose flowers and an inscription on the wall reading, “Will you be mine forever?”

Fans who reacted to the fact that they couldn’t find the ring in any of her fingers asked “Where is your engagement ring”

Big Brother Naija star, Nini Singh has chosen to stay silent amid claims by her colleague, Saga that they are engaged.

