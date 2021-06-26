Niniola talks on new song, journey so far

Nigerian music star, Niniola has spoken about her latest offering, Ryde, while also dwelling on her journey since she became a notable presence in the Nigerian music terrain. “Thanks for appreciating my work, I thank the media too for contributing to my success in the last seven years. I built my confidence from people telling me that I have the talent to sing as well as do a host of other creative things. My current single, Ryde, is doing well out there.

The video was shot in South Africa,” she said of her latest latest song. Touching on the narrative that females face an uphill task in the industry, the “Maradona” singer begs to differ but in a way that doesn’t antagonise others’ perspectives. “Coming into the industry, I chose to see myself as a human being and not as a female. I see myself as an artiste wanting to make a difference. The objective for me is to drop good music, and this has nothing to do with gender. I will never cover myself in this funny narrative of ‘oh, I’m not getting some things because I’m a female.’ “I don’t believe in sit-tight. Rather, I believe your hard work should speak for you. I rather work so hard and earn success meritoriously than negotiating from a perceived angle of weakness just because one is female.

