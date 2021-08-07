Niniola’s Maradona gets gold certified in South Africa

Nigerian singer, Niniola’s Maradona has gotten certified Gold in South Africa. Niniola shared the news via her Instagram page when she wrote that: “Yassss MARADONA has been certified GOLD in South Africa and is fast heading for a platinum. Thanks Mzansi. Thanks @recordingindustryofsouthafrica .

1st of many to come.” She also announced a new single; “New Music Out On Friday. Get Your Speakers And Your Dancing Shoes Ready Cause This Sweetness Is Too Much.” A few weeks ago she became a member of The Recording Academy. Earlier in the year, ‘Ke Star (Remix),’ Focalistic’s collaboration with Davido got certified in South Africa. This would imply that the track has had a significant sales margin in the South African music market.

Like this: Like Loading...