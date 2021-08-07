Arts & Entertainments

Niniola’s Maradona gets gold certified in South Africa

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigerian singer, Niniola’s Maradona has gotten certified Gold in South Africa. Niniola shared the news via her Instagram page when she wrote that: “Yassss MARADONA has been certified GOLD in South Africa and is fast heading for a platinum. Thanks Mzansi. Thanks @recordingindustryofsouthafrica .

1st of many to come.” She also announced a new single; “New Music Out On Friday. Get Your Speakers And Your Dancing Shoes Ready Cause This Sweetness Is Too Much.” A few weeks ago she became a member of The Recording Academy. Earlier in the year, ‘Ke Star (Remix),’ Focalistic’s collaboration with Davido got certified in South Africa. This would imply that the track has had a significant sales margin in the South African music market.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Immaterial life matters that matter

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Life, a journey of man on earth that begins from birth and terminates at death, is a complex trip that requires careful planning to make a purposeful headway. As it were, destiny, a pre-ordained script for man’s sojourn on earth by the superior being, is not actually a stereotype of ‘what will be will be’, […]
Arts & Entertainments

I’m influencing the world positively–SunkyOG

Posted on Author writes TONY OKUYEME

Olasunkanmi Ogunade, also known as SunkyOG, is an actor, writer, visual artist, movie producer, photographer and human rights campaigner. He is the co-owner of a talent agency which manages talents all over Asia and beyond. Presently based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, he talks, in this interview, about Showreel with Sunkyog his live talk show on […]
Arts & Entertainments

Exporting Nigeria’s literary culture, nuances

Posted on Author Our Reporters

‘Dream Chasers’ is an anthology of short stories by different writers. However, in its diversity, the stories are relatively close to the Nigerian experience through the names, locale and themes. The seasoned writers wrote wonderful pieces in few words and each storyline cannot be easily determined by the reader because of the heavy use of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica