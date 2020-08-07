NIPC: 26 states’ve investment promotion outlets

A survey by Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has revealed that 26 states of the federation have functional Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) for promoting investment mandates. The IPAs represent 72 per cent of 36 states of the federation.

Six states, representing 17 per cent, have their functions situated within a ministry, while four states, representing 11 per cent, have it in government bodies other than an IPA or ministry. The figures were confirmed yesterday at an NIPC Webinar held by the management team for journalists.

This was as the investment guide agency hinted of plan by government to undertake reforms with regard to Nigeria’s bilateral international treaties to attract responsible, inclusive, balanced and sustainable investments. NIPC said, in reality, according to its records, existing structured IPAs were not up to 26, but that it will continue to encourage state governments to set up these agencies backed by legal instruments. The objective of IPAs, NIPC said, was to afford it a scientific basis that it could use to enhance its working relationship, thus provide the necessary support to sub-national investment promotion. All the IPAs reported that they performed the core functions expected of an IPA, which include promotion, facilitation and advocacy, as well as negotiation with investors on behalf of their states.

In terms of their priority areas, the survey revealed that the top most sectors of focus include agriculture (including forestry and fishing), manufacturing, education, solid minerals development and construction or real estates. Speaking on reforms to be undertaken by government, NIPC Director, Legal Department, Patience Okala, said the reforms were to attract more investments into the country. Okala said the move would involve the development of a new model BIT, modernise existing stock of old generation treated and enable government put in place a coherent legal framework at all levels.

She said the NIPC’s efforts to review as well as validate bilateral investment treaties entered by Nigeria with several other countries were to ensure Nigeria harvest maximum investment benefits from such bilateral trade deals. In carrying out the review, she said it would be done in a manner that complies with global standards on labour, human rights, environment and corporate social responsibilities. She said the review would also focus on inclusive approach that will mobilise investments and create jobs while balancing investors’ rights with obligations.

