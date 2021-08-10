News Top Stories

NIPC boss, Sadiku, in EFFC custody over embezzlement

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NIPC, Mrs. Yewande Sadiku, is in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s ( EFCC) net, multiple sources confirmed to New Telegraph last night.

 

Sadiku, who has been having a running battle with staff over alleged misappropriation and diversion of funds was still being quizzed as of 8.09 pm when this correspondent spoke to EFFC yesterday.

 

An insider source with NIPC, who confirmed to New Telegraph that she was with EFCC, said: “You know we have been intense and sustained battle with her over the way and manner she is running affairs at NIPC. Yes I can confirm to you that she is being quizzed by EFCC.”

 

Similarly, EFCC spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed to New Telegraph on phone that Sadiku was still with EFCC as of yesterday night.

Prior to now, staff of NIPC had on several occasions staged protest over the fraudulent manner Sadiku was running the investment agency. She was accused of paying her self funds running into millions of naira as allowances.

 

She was, in addition, accused of awarding questionable contracts running into several millions of naira. Effort by New Telegraph to speak to NIPC’s Director of Corporate Communications, Mr. Emeka Offor, was abortive. He didn’t pick several calls and sms sent to his known mobile line.

