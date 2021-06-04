Business

NIPC generates N11.61bn IGR in 5 years

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has announced that it generated total Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N11.61 billion between January 2016 and March 2021. In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the commission also disclosed that it remitted 46 per cent of the total IGR(N5.36billion) to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) during the same period.

According to the statement, “following NIPC’s addition to the schedule to the Fiscal Responsibility Act in November 2016, the Commission has been subject to the remittance of 80% of its Operating Surplus to the CRF. As part of its commitment to better governance, proactive compliance and transparency, NIPC makes quarterly proactive disclosure of material financial, legal, procurement, personnel and operational information.” Specifically, the statement said that the NIPC generated its highest income in 2018 (N5.59 billion), a result of the backlog from the lifting of the 2-year suspension on the administration of the Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI).

It stated that PSI service charge accounted for 96 per cent of NIPC’s IGR in the period covered by the report, adding that the commission’s average annual IGR over the period was N1.93 billion. The statement further noted that in the 2020 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Compliance and Transparency Award, the NIPC was ranked 2nd out of the 213 MDAs evaluated, “maintaining the impressive ranking, first attained in 2019, for the second successive year.”

