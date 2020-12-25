NIPC: Investments in Nigeria’s economy down by 63%

Nigeria’s economy has recorded a sharp drop in investments this year as investors’ commitments declined by 63 per cent when compared with last year.

According to the January to September 2020 investment announcements captured by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), the economy attracted $9.01 billion at the end of the third quarter, a According to NIPC, the $9.01 billion investments so far announced this year were committed to a total of 47 projects across the 36 states and FCT as well as offshore projects.

The Transportation Sector got the lion’s share of the investments as it received $4.60 billion, representing 61 per cent of the total investments in the three quarters. Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector got $1.61 billion, representing 18 per cent of the total sum, while the Manufacturing Sector got $1.08 billion, which is 12 per cent of the total announced investments.

Mining and Quarrying Sector attracted $0.99 billion (10.9 per cent) within the nine-month period, while other sectors such as Agriculture, Finance and Insurance, Health and Social Services shared the remaining $0.73 billion. In terms of destinations, $2.61 billion, representing 29 per cent of the total investments went into projects in Kaduna.

Projects in Kogi and Lagos states attracted $1 billion and $0.41 billion respectively. Ogun State got $0.08 billion; Cross River State got $0.04 billion, while $4.73 billion went into other states.

According to the NIPC report, $2.60 billion, representing 28.9 per cent of the total investments came from Chinese investors, while $2.26 billion, representing 25 per cent of the investments came from the U.S.

The report indicated that $1.60 billion, representing 17.8 per cent, was from South Africa, while $0.96 billion, representing 10.6 per cent of the total announced investments came from Nigerian investors.

Meanwhile, Global Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) has been projected to drop by 40 per cent this year and 50 per cent in 2021, being the worst in the last 20 years.

The Executive Secretary of NIPC, Yewande Sadiku, made this projection recently, adding that global FDI is expected to plummet from $1.54 trillion recorded in 2019 to $924 billion in 2020 and further slump to $831.6 billion in 2021. Sadiku said the downturn in the global FDI flow, occasioned by COVID-19, is not expected to record recovery earlier than 2022.

The NIPC boss said Nigeria would need to formulate and implement “bold and coherent policy changes and deep economic reforms” to reverse the expected declines in FDI between 2020 and 2022. “Investment interest in Nigeria was under pressure before COVID-19; coherent investment-supporting policies are urgently required to reverse the trend,” she said.

“A more proactive allof- government approach to investor support, across federal and state governments, is required to convert more announcements to actual investments,” she added.

Like this: Like Loading...