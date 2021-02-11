NIPC: Investments in Nigeria’s economy drop by 44%

…records $16.74bn in 12 months

Nigeria’s economy recorded a sharp drop in investments in 2020 as investors’ commitments declined by 44 per cent when compared with 2019. According to the investment announcements captured by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), the economy attracted $16.74 billion throughout last year, a decline from $29.91 billion recorded in the preceding year. Analysis of the data released by the NIPC showed that investments announced declined in the first three quarters of the year.

For instance, while the announced investments in Q1’19 stood at $12.71 billion, $4.81 billion was recorded in Q1’20, showing a 62 per cent decline. Similarly, in Q2’19, $2.44 billion was announced compared with $0.25 billion recorded in Q2’20.

The third quarter also saw a decline from $9.3 billion in 2019 to $3.95 in Q3’20. However, investments in the 4th quarter of 2020 surpassed that of 2019. According to the NIPC report, in Q4’19, announced investments stood at $5.47 billion, whereas in the same period of 2020, investments valued at N7.76 billion was recorded. According to NIPC, the $16.74 billion investments announced last year were committed to a total of 63 projects across 21 states of the federation, the FCT, and the Niger Delta region. The manufacturing sector got the lion share of the investments as it received $8.36 billion, representing 50 per cent of the total investments announced last year.

The Transportation sector got $4.61 billion, which is 28 per cent of the total investments announced. The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector was the third favourite sector for investors $1.81 billion, representing 11 per cent of the total sum, was committed to projects in the sector. Mining and quarrying sector attracted $1.07 billion investments in the period under review, thus accounted for six per cent of the total investments.

Other sectors of the economy such as Agriculture, Finance and Insurance, Health and Social Services shared the remaining $0.88 billion, which is five per cent of the investments. In terms of destinations, $6 billion, representing 36 per cent of the total investments went into projects in Rivers State.

Kaduna State got 2.81 billion, representing 17 per cent of the total investments. Projects in Kogi and Lagos states attracted $1 billion and $0.89 billion respectively, which is six per cent and five per cent of the total investments. Other states of the federation attracted $6.05 billion, representing 36 per cent of the investments. According to the NIPC report, $6 billion, representing 36 per cent of the total investments came from Singapore, while $3.71 billion, representing 22 per cent of the investments came from Chinese investors. The report indicated that $2.44 billion, representing 15 per cent, was from the United States of America, while $1.60 billion, representing 10 per cent of the total announced investments came from South Africa.

A total of $2.99 billion (18 per cent) came from other sources including Nigerian investors. The NIPC said top 10 investing organisations in the Nigerian economy last year include, Indorama Petrochemicals and Fertilizer from Singapore; Bank of China and Sinosure; 328 Support Services GmbH from the USA; MTN South Africa; Sinoma CBMI from China; Torridon Investments from the UK; African Industries Group from Nigeria; Savannah Petroleum from the UK; Stripe from the USA; and NESBITT Investment Nigeria Limited.

Meanwhile, global Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) has been projected to drop by 50 per cent this year, being the worst in the last 20 years. The Executive Secretary of the NIPC, Yewande Sadiku, made this projection recently, adding that global FDI is expected to plummet from $1.54 trillion recorded in 2019 to $924 billion in 2020 and further slump to $831.6 billion in 2021. Sadiku said the downturn in the global FDI flow, occasioned by COVID-19, was not expected to record recovery earlier than 2022.

The NIPC boss said Nigeria would need to formulate and implement “bold and coherent policy changes and deep economic reforms” to reverse the expected declines in FDI between 2020 and 2022. “Investment interest in Nigeria was under pressure before COVID-19; coherent investment-supporting policies are urgently required to reverse the trend,” she said. “A more proactive all-of-government approach to investor support, across federal and state governments, is required to convert more announcements to actual investments,” she added.

