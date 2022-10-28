NIPC, IsDB enter into investment partnership

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has sought for investment partnership with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC). The investment collaboration is aimed at unlocking NIPC’s investment promotion potential to attract more flows of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country, a statement issued by NIPC’ Head, Press & Protocol, Daniel Awurun confirmed.

In a letter of intent signed by NIPC’s Chief Executive, Hajiya Saratu Umar and Vice President of the IsDB, Dr Mansur Muhtar, witnessed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed and IsDB’s President, His Excellency. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, IsDB offered to partner NIPC to, among others, put in place coordination mechanisms between NIPC and sub-regional investment promotion agencies for training and familiarisation programmes.

The agreement further stated that both organisations would organise joint meetings, calls and correspondence to deepen knowledge and understanding and host other IsDB member countries in exchange programmes. The commission’s partnership with IsDB is part of the bank’s Investment Promotion Technical Assistance Programme (ITAP), aimed at unlocking the developmental potential of its 57 member countries.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...