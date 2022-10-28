News

NIPC, IsDB enter into investment partnership

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has sought for investment partnership with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC). The investment collaboration is aimed at unlocking NIPC’s investment promotion potential to attract more flows of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country, a statement issued by NIPC’ Head, Press & Protocol, Daniel Awurun confirmed.

In a letter of intent signed by NIPC’s Chief Executive, Hajiya Saratu Umar and Vice President of the IsDB, Dr Mansur Muhtar, witnessed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed and IsDB’s President, His Excellency. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, IsDB offered to partner NIPC to, among others, put in place coordination mechanisms between NIPC and sub-regional investment promotion agencies for training and familiarisation programmes.

The agreement further stated that both organisations would organise joint meetings, calls and correspondence to deepen knowledge and understanding and host other IsDB member countries in exchange programmes. The commission’s partnership with IsDB is part of the bank’s Investment Promotion Technical Assistance Programme (ITAP), aimed at unlocking the developmental potential of its 57 member countries.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Islamic lender grows Q3 profit by 48%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Jaiz Bank Plc has recorded 47.7 per cent growth in profit after tax for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.   According to the results, profit after tax was N1.85 billion as at the end of September 30, 2020, compared to N1.25 billion earned at the end of September, 2019, which shows an increase […]
News

Court dismisses suit seeking Akeredolu’s sack

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday dismissed a suit challenging the validity of the primary election that produced Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State in the last gubernatorial election. The trial judge, Justice Iyang Ekwo, in a judgment held that the suit instituted […]
News

NJC begins action on petition of judicial partiality against Justice Osiagor

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has said that action is being taken concerning the petition brought by Civil Society Coalition for Judicial Reforms against Hon. Justice Emeka Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Umuahia Judicial Division, Abia State. The group had dragged Justice Osiagor before the NJC over allegations of bias in the case with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica