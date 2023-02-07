NIPC moves to slash Nigeria’s appetite for loans

As Nigeria’s debt profile continues to be on the rise, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) has initiated steps to curtail future borrowings by boosting the country’s foreign exchange earnings. Part of the initiatives to achieve the set goals is through a master plan that is expected to open up more investment space for new investors, both foreign and local, as well as retain those already in the system.

Speaking on the direction with the media in Lagos yesterday, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Hajiya Saratu Umar, said the mandate of NIPC was critical in this regard being the agency of the Federal Government that has the statutory mandate to encourage, promote, and coordinate investment into the economy. According to her, this is critical to promoting economic growth, creating jobs and generating wealth for Nigerians as well as facilitating development.

This assignment is made very compelling if we are to set the nation on the path of sustainable progression towards becoming a prosperous nation. She pointed out that there was a need to promote the country’s investment potential by putting up a marketing/branding strategy, stressing that there would be vigorous campaigns as the country cannot continue to go for loans. She said: “Nigeria is a resource rich country with a potential that is unrivalled by any other country in the world. Investment promotion comes into attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and mobilise/remobilise Local Direct Investment to unleash the potential of the economy to the optimum.

“The market for FDI has become very competitive and versatile where the investment promotion thrusts of successful jurisdictions that are attracting the largest global market share of FDI inflows are driven by effective, efficient and performance driven investment promotion agencies.” Speaking further on the Masterplan, the Executive secretary said the focus on investment would be largely pronounced in non-oil export by exploring the various industries in the agric value chain as well as tapping into the country’s solid minerals potential.

